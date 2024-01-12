High winds, severe thunderstorms coming to Beaufort County. Here’s when to head inside

While local forecasters say severe weather headed to the Lowcountry on Friday afternoon won’t be as much of a threat as the week’s earlier storm, state officials urged people to still keep their guards up.

Frank Strait, the state’s severe weather liaison, said as the storm passes to the northwest, it will pull a warm front northward through the state, causing rain and potentially a few embedded thunderstorms during Friday afternoon. His primary concern is the cold front moving into South Carolina in the evening.

“A surge of warm and humid air that arrives ahead of the cold front will provide enough thunderstorm fuel for robust storms, and the wind shear ingredient is a given with storms this intense,” Strait said.

Beginning around noon, showers and thunderstorms, with the potential to stir up damaging winds and tornadoes, will pass through Beaufort County. Meteorologists expect the severe weather to last until 6 p.m.

Severe weather outlook on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Sustained winds on land that will reach up to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 58 mph, could damage power lines and knock down trees. Over water, winds will strengthen between 20 and 30 knots and gusts may whip up to 40 knots. Isolated brief tornadoes shouldn’t be ruled out, according the National Weather Service’s Charleston Office’s morning briefing.

Beaufort County schools said it would monitor weather conditions and will notify families if it diverts from normal operations. Neither the Technical College of the Lowcountry nor the University of South Carolina-Beaufort were closed. County, town and city governments within Beaufort County had not modified their schedules as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“Stay weather aware,” the South Carolina Emergency Management Division cautioned. “Most of the state is under a Slight Risk level 2 out of 5. The primary concerns from Friday afternoon into Friday night are damaging winds and tornadoes.”

As of Friday morning, Beaufort County wasn’t under any watches, warnings or advisories.

Strait said the weekend will be clear but a bit chilly, with below average temperatures. He expected the next storm to roll in on Monday.