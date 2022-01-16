🌱 High Winds After Snow + Tiny Snowmen + Testing MLK Income Idea

Hello, neighbors! Kathy Cioffi here with the Monday Atlanta Daily.

As the metro Atlanta area's snow event draws to an end, now it's time to prepare for wind gusts of up to 30 mph moving in this morning, which could cause more trees and power lines to come down. After the National Weather Service expanded a winter weather advisory Sunday afternoon for 24 counties, a total accumulation of up to 2 inches of snow fell in metro Atlanta and up to 8 inches in the Georgia mountains. While no more snow is expected the rest of the week, with temperatures beginning to rise into the low 50s by Tuesday and high 50s by Wednesday, a drop in temperatures by Friday could bring more snowfall. (Free: WSB Atlanta; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution) Snow days are rare in metro Atlanta. But Channel 2 Action News has noticed a trend developing over the past few snowfalls in areas where there wasn't enough of the white stuff to construct a proper, full-sized snowman: The tiny snowman. As these photos of Sunday's snowmen prove, a few made it all the way to life-sized, though many more were hilariously tiny. (WSB Atlanta) Fifty-five years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. pushed for guaranteed income as a way to abolish poverty, Atlanta will finally test the idea. Two guaranteed income pilot projects, including one focused on the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of King’s childhood, are scheduled to launch in the months ahead. Both will give low-income participants hundreds of dollars in payments each month, with no strings attached. (Free: Newsweek.com; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally restarting production in Atlanta this week after several setbacks, among them a major on-set injury and COVID-19 infections. Star Letitia Wright is healed and back in Atlanta, ready to resume her role as fan-favorite character Shuri. While production was initially to have restarted last Monday, it was delayed when several cast and crew, Lupita Nyong’o among them, tested positive for COVID-19. The film's current release date in theaters remains Nov. 22, 2022. (Free: HollywoodReporter.com; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Sign up now for a hands-on workshop at The High Museum that was inspired by The Obama Portraits Tour and works in the High’s permanent collection. The event is Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and begins with a visit to the galleries to investigate the elements of art and principles of design, looking for inspiration in repetitive patterns and textile materials. Later, attendees will work independently to explore the unique technique of block printing and stamping on fabric. The workshop will cover safe carving methods to develop printing blocks and stamps and explore resist techniques, Gelli printing, and recycled and repurposed printing tools. (midtownatl.com)

Today in Atlanta:

MLK Jr. Holiday at all Fulton County Schools (ALL DAY)

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) International Day of Service at Saint Philip AME Church (8:00 AM)

Winter Take & Make Craft Kits at the DeKalb County Public Library (Noon)

Skate the Station at Atlantic Station's ice-skating rink (Noon)

District 1 Community Clean-Up - City of South Fulton (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The Atlanta History Center's 2022 Martin Luther King Jr Day program kicked off with virtual author talks featuring Robert Hamilton and Dee Gillespie , commemorating the life and legacy of Atlanta’s most well-known civil rights leader. The talks will be available on our website after the event. (Facebook)

Friday, Zone 1 and Zone 4 of the Atlanta Police Department joined together on Martin Luther King Dr (West Ridge Shopping Center) for a community outdoor roll call. The officers and community loved it. Stay tuned for the next community outdoor roll call coming to your neighborhood.(Facebook)

It may be snowing outside, but the Atlanta Humane Society staff is still hard at work keeping animals in need toasty warm and well-fed! ❄️ We hope you are staying safe and snuggling your pets extra close on this wintery Sunday. ❤ (Facebook)

According to the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, strong winds are bringing trees and power lines down across the area. Stay away from power lines and, if you are traveling (though discouraged), remember to treat all traffic lights that are out as all-way stops. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Walden Park: "Looking for fresh eggs! - Hello neighbors,Anyone know where I can buy fresh eggs in or near South Fulton? I drive by homes and see chickens but I’m not sure if the owners sell the eggs. I’ve lost contact with my previous 'egg lady' and I miss being able to buy them." (Nextdoor)

