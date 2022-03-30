High winds today; Gusts up to 50mph possible
Gusty today, but southerly winds will help to push temperatures into the middle to upper 70s.
A potent storm will bring gusty winds and rain Wednesday.
Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday. Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because fires were impeding rescuers. In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.
NASA via ReutersBy Hilmar Gudmundsson, Adrian Jenkins, and Bertie MilesEast Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf—a floating platform the size of Rome—broke off the continent on March 15, 2022. Since the beginning of satellite observations in the 1970s, the tip of the shelf had been disintegrating into icebergs in a series of what glaciologists call calving events.Conger was already reduced to a 50km-long and 20km-wide strip attached to Antarctica’s vast continental ice sheet at one end and the ice-cove
Gunmen surrounded the carriages and opened fire - an unknown number of people have been abducted.
Ezra Miller, who stars in DC Comics movie "The Flash," was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii on Sunday.
Los Angeles firefighters rescued two people and a dog from the LA River after a heavy storm.
Lelan's morning forecast: Monday, March 28, 2022
Northeast Kansas and Topeka see a slight chance for severe storms Tuesday evening, with hail and damaging winds expected to be the primary hazards.
The Acadiana area will be at the highest risk for severe weather from 3-6 p.m., Jones said.
Pfizer's etrasimod showed improvement in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis after 52 weeks. Globally, the market for inflammatory bowel diseases is about $20 billion, making it a lucrative target for drugmakers. Ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the colon, is a condition that leads to ulcers and causes abdominal pain, bloody stools and incontinence.
Another multi-day severe weather outbreak is on tap for the central, southern and eastern U.S. regions this week. See who is at risk.
Two wind-driven wildfires burning in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on March 26 have caused closure of trails and backcountry campsites in N.C.
Data: https://milkeninstitute.org/report/best-performing-cities-2022; Note: Large and small cities classified according to U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado Springs is sitting in the spotlight.What to know: The state's second biggest city — at the foot of Pikes Peak — just landed at No. 9 on the Milken Institute's new ranking of "best-performing" large U.S. cities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt's a big jump from
The matchup between Jake Hadley and Allan Nascimento has been rebooked for May.
"Sweeps and policing are not the answers to unsheltered homelessness," Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, said.
Driving on a windy day can be dangerous, just like rain or snow.
Ezra Miller, who plays Flash in the "Justice League" series, was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after becoming unruly at a bar, police said.
Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician and current franchise business coach with Spaulding Decon, shared tips and advice with Insider.
