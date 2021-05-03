High woman assaulted Mankato police officer, charges say

May 3—MANKATO — A woman reportedly was high on methamphetamine when she ran between and under trains and assaulted a Mankato police officer.

Raquel Rachel Navarro, 51, of Mankato was charged with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing police Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming and taking off her clothes around noon Saturday on Poplar Street in downtown Mankato. She ran in circles, then onto railroad tracks, in between trains and under trains, and lastly onto the Minnesota River Trail before officers caught her.

Navarro then kicked an officer in the chest and spit in the officer's eye , according to a court complaint.

Navarro reportedly admitted she had smoked methamphetamine.

She was taken to a hospital before she was booked into jail.