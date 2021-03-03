High-Yield Debt Issuer GFL Eyes Green Bond Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Esteban Duarte
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- GFL Environmental Inc., a waste management company whose largest shareholder is investment firm BC Partners, is considering a debut in the green bond market as the company looks to digest an acquisition spree and reduce debt costs.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company may go ahead with the transaction to finance projects such as the construction of large organics processing facilities similar to those the firm has built in British Columbia and Ottawa, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dovigi said in an interview.

“Our view is that there is going to be a couple of projects that actually qualify for that program,” said Dovigi, adding that an eventual green bond may be priced at a lower yield than its regular securities.

GFL, which carried out around $4 billion of mergers and acquisitions in 2020, is looking to reduce interest rates on its debt. The company is considering the green bond sale at a time when issuance of such debt is at record levels, partly driven by a so-called greenium, which allows borrowers to notch lower yields than comparable, conventional securities.

While GFL would be a new company for green bond investors, it’s a regular borrower in the high-yield debt markets. In December, the firm -- which operates in Canada and 27 states in the U.S. -- issued $750 million of 3.5% bonds at par, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The company expects to build three large organics processing facilities at a cost of around C$50 million to C$60 million each, said Dovigi. The facilities -- two of them to be located in the U.S. and one in Canada -- are expected to be rolled out over the next two years.

After publishing its first sustainability report last year, GFL is in the process of setting specific environmental, social and governance-related targets. Even as the specific metrics are expected to be released next year, the firm is increasing the diversity of its board. Last month the company hired Violet Konkle, a former executive from companies including Walmart Canada, as independent director, and is currently searching for another female director, said Dovigi.

GFL was challenged last year after hedge fund Spruce Point Capital Management LLC alleged that the company required injections of new capital and questioned its accounting. GFL called the allegations “misleading and false statements.” Spruce Point largely reiterated its allegations in a Sept. 23 letter to Paolo Notarnicola, who chairs GFL board’s nomination, governance and compensation committee, and is an executive at BC Partners.

“I can tell you that we took it very seriously so we did come back with a thorough review,” Notarnicola said in an interview. The conclusion was that “there was absolutely not cause for concern,” he said.

GFL’s stock price has risen more than 65% since the closing on the day that Spruce Point -- which at the time said it had a short position on the company’s stock -- issued its allegation in August. Spruce Point officials didn’t reply to requests for comment about their views on GFL and whether they continue to hold a short position on GFL.

(Updates share price increase in last paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the spelling of GFL’s board member in 7th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Farmers Edge Jumps 17.5% in Trading Debut After Canadian IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Agricultural technology startup Farmers Edge Inc. jumped more than 17.5% in its Toronto trading debut after raising C$125 million ($99 million) in its Canadian initial public offering.Shares of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based firm closed at C$19.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, above its IPO price of C$17 a share. That gives the company a market value of about C$813 million, based on 40.7 million shares outstanding.The stock had surged as much as 21% at the start of trading Wednesday to touch C$20.50.Farmers Edge uses technology and artificial intelligence to collect and analyze local weather, soil moisture and satellite data to help growers boost crop yields and farm more efficiently.The firm, co-founded in 2005 by Wade Barnes, has turned to public markets for capital as the agriculture industry shows heightened interest in using technology to improve outputs, curb greenhouse gas emissions and digitize operations.‘Special Sauce’“We make those farms data-rich, and that’s when you can start putting in artificial intelligence and machine learning to really develop these tools that the farmers can use,” Barnes said in an interview. “That’s really our special sauce.”Farming is the industry least affected by the digital “disruption” hitting the economy, “but it’s our belief it will make the biggest impact,” he said.The investment banks that managed the sale, led by National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, have an option to sell an additional 15% of the offering. That could lift proceeds to as much as C$143.8 million. Farmers Edge also sold shares to some directors, officers and employees outside of Canada in a private placement that raised C$437,500, according to a Wednesday statement.Farmers Edge plans to use about C$80 million of its proceeds to expand, with a focus on internal growth using existing partnerships. While a “lion’s share of growth” will come from within, Barnes didn’t rule out takeovers.“There probably will be some opportunities around acquisitions,” he said. “The ag tech space is a little fluid out there, so if something presents itself I think we’ll take a long, hard look at it.”(Adds CEO comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The hottest housing markets of 2020

    Jeff Ostrowski, Bankrate.com analyst, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bankrate's latest housing heat index and the hottest housing markets in Q4 2020.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Sunak Plans Highest U.K. Taxes Since 1960s to Pay Pandemic Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- British finance minister Rishi Sunak will keep spending big to help the economy through the pandemic crisis and intends to raise the U.K. tax burden to its highest level for more than 50 years to begin to pay the bill.With the country still in the grip of its third national lockdown, the chancellor of the exchequer made clear in his annual budget that saving jobs in the months ahead is his top priority. He added 65 billion pounds ($90.8 billion) of aid to help companies and citizens cope over the rest of this year and next, taking the government’s total fiscal support to 407 billion pounds.In a somber speech to members of Parliament, Sunak then sketched out his aim to start restoring the U.K.’s battered balance sheet, with increased taxes for businesses and more than 2 million people in the years to follow. What’s in the U.K. Budget as Sunak Targets Covid and DeficitBritain has already endured its deepest recession in more than 300 years, alongside the worst pandemic death toll in Europe. Official forecasts Wednesday confirmed the economy will suffer long-term damage, lasting years.“It’s going to take this country – and the whole world – a long time to recover from this extraordinary economic situation,” the chancellor said. “Once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that.”At the center of his plan is a politically risky freeze of income tax thresholds, pulling more people into paying higher bills as earnings rise in the future, and a hike in corporation tax for larger, profitable firms to 25% in 2023, from 19% now.The measures will raise the total tax burden from 34% to 35% of GDP in 2025-26, the highest level since the late 1960s. Freezing income tax thresholds for four years brings 1.3 million people into the tax system and creates 1 million higher-rate taxpayers by 2025-26, according to government forecasts.Sunak insisted it was “fair” and “responsible” to ask bigger businesses making a profit and people earning higher wages to pay more.Key budget developments include:Income tax thresholds will be frozen for the basic 20% rate and higher 40% rates after next year, potentially dragging more people into paying more tax as their earnings increase in future years. Sunak said he wasn’t “hiding” this policy, and argued it will be “progressive and fair”The 5% reduced rate of VAT will be extended for six months to Sept. 30The stamp duty holiday, which pauses taxing home sales, will be extended until June 30The furlough wage support program will be extended through September. As businesses reopen, from July, they will be asked for a contribution of 10%, rising to 20% in August and SeptemberThe 20 pound a-week uplift to Universal Credit welfare payments will be extended for six monthsPlanned rises in alcohol and fuel duty will be canceledThe Bank of England is being ordered to drive the U.K.’s goals toward eliminating greenhouse gas pollutionThe U.K. economy, which shrank almost 10% last year, is forecast to expand by 4% this year, according to the Office for Budget ResponsibilityThe economy will grow 7.3% next year, stronger than forecast, but after five years it will remain 3% smaller than it would have been without the pandemicGilts fell across the curve on Wednesday after the Debt Management Office announced that it will sell 295.9 billion pounds ($413 billion) of bonds in 2021-22.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“When Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak looks back at his March 2021 budget, he’ll probably be able to say he got the balance right. He extended significant near-term support to help drive the recovery from the pandemic while deferring most tax increases until the economy has healed.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full INSIGHT.Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to lift lockdown restrictions gradually over the next four months, with some businesses not able to reopen until June 21 at the earliest. Sunak extended the main crisis support measures for three months beyond that date, in case the coronavirus outbreak gets worse.The extended aid for workers and businesses will help prevent a surge in unemployment. But it will also add to the 300 billion pounds the U.K. has spent fighting the pandemic amid the sharpest contraction since the Great Frost of 1709.Sunak is aiming to strike a balance between providing short term emergency help for a country still battling to emerge from lockdown, while seeking to reassure markets that he will get a grip on the deficit before too long.Politically, Sunak is in danger of criticism from his Conservative colleagues who do not want taxes on business to rise and may worry that increased bills for citizens ahead of the 2024 election will cost the party votes.Sunak Plots Tax Raid to Plug U.K. Deficit, Risking Tory RageThe economic risk is that planned tax increases and the withdrawal of state support could deter investment and potentially stifle the longer-term recovery.‘Super Deduction’With that in mind, Sunak also announced measures to encourage investment and incentives for businesses to hire more apprentices. A new “super deduction” policy will be introduced, which will mean that for the next two years when companies invest, they can reduce their taxable income by 130% of the cost of that investment.“We’ve never tried this before in our country,” Sunak said. Forecasters say the plan will boost business investment by 10%, he added.The main opposition Labour Party said the chancellor was desperate to slash government aid for those who need it.“Behind the spin, the videos and the photo ops, we all know the chancellor doesn’t believe in an active and enterprising government,” Labour Leader Keir Starmer said. “We know he’s itching to get back to his free market principles and to pull away support as quickly as he can.”While the national debt has risen past a record 2 trillion pounds, historically low interest rates means the cost of servicing it is low. That gives the chancellor breathing space, although he’ll also have an eye on the next general election due in 2024.(Updates with more historical context)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech’s Liability Shield Under Fire: 26 Words and What’s at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats and Republicans in Congress are taking aim at a controversial law that shields internet platforms including Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. from lawsuits over content posted by users.The measure -- just 26 words known as Section 230 -- now faces its biggest reckoning since it was included in the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Calls to revise it grew in the months before the November election and intensified after the deadly attack on Congress by then-President Donald Trump’s loyalists.Trump and his GOP allies claim Section 230 gives companies leeway to censor conservative speech, an assertion he repeated on Sunday at a right-wing gathering in Florida. Democrats accuse the same Internet platforms of failing to curb misinformation and hate speech, arguing that Trump’s posts on election fraud fueled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Even some on Wall Street are pointing fingers at the shield after market turbulence caused by a horde of retail investors using online chat forums targeted stocks like GameStop Corp.Read More: Section 230 Was Supposed to Make the Internet a Better Place. It FailedWhile industry lobbyists have urged a cautious approach, a House panel has already summoned the chief executive officers of Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter to testify at a March 25 virtual hearing on misinformation and disinformation on their platforms. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for more regulation of the internet and said he’s open to reforming Section 230.Still, even with Democrats controlling Congress, any bill would need bipartisan support in the Senate to clear the 60 vote threshold to advance legislation. That means lawmakers will need to negotiate and compromise at a time when they have been deeply divided.New measures to redraw Section 230 are expected in the coming weeks. Here’s a guide to the proposals on the table:Hate Speech and Civil RightsSAFE TECH ACT: The Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Health (SAFE TECH) Act was the first Section 230 bill introduced in the Senate this year. Released on Feb. 5 by Democratic Senators Mark Warner of Virginia, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the bill has no Republican support to date.HIGHLIGHTS: The legislation would hold tech companies liable for content falling within four categories: civil rights, international human rights, antitrust and stalking, harassment or intimidation. It would clarify that companies can be held liable for wrongful death actions, meaning families could sue platforms that may have contributed to a person’s death.The measure would dramatically change the underlying law to limit companies’ liability protections by treating them as a publisher of any paid content on their platforms. That includes advertising that generates rich profits for Google, Twitter and Facebook. It narrows the liability provision to cover only third-party “speech,” instead of the catchall term “information” in the original law. It would also allow victims to seek court orders when a company fails to address material that’s “likely to cause irreparable harm.”SUPPORT AND OPPOSITION: The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Anti-Defamation League have backed the bill.NetChoice, which represents large tech companies like Facebook and Google, opposes the bill, saying it “guts” Section 230.“Not only would the bill chill free speech on the internet, it would also revoke Section 230 protections for all e-commerce marketplaces” such as Etsy Inc., said Carl Szabo, the group’s vice president and general counsel, in a statement. “Small sellers across the country would lose access to customers all over the world at a time when entrepreneurs need that access most.”WHAT’S NEXT: Representative Yvette Clarke, a Democrat from New York, is working on a more narrowly focused bill known as the Civil Rights Modernization Act. That would amend Section 230 to ensure federal civil rights laws apply to tech companies’ targeted advertisements in an effort to stop the spread of hate speech online. Clarke said in an interview she wants to uncover how the platforms promote civil rights violations and ensure they curb hate speech “so it doesn’t get to the point of harm to the American people or American institutions.” She plans to introduce the measure in several weeks.Democratic Representatives Anna Eshoo of California and Tom Malinowski of New Jersey are planning to reintroduce the Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms Act. The bill would remove a platform’s liability shield if its algorithm is used to amplify or recommend content that incites hate speech, violence or acts of terrorism. “These companies have shown they won’t do the right thing on their own,” Eshoo told Bloomberg.Content Moderation and Consumer RightsPACT ACT: The bipartisan Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act was introduced in the Senate in June 2020. Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, and Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, cosponsored the bill.HIGHLIGHTS: It would require “large online platforms” to remove content within 24 hours if notified of a court determination that the content is illegal. Companies would be required to issue quarterly reports, including data on content that’s been removed, demonetized, or deprioritized. It would also allow consumers to appeal content-moderation decisions. The legislation would allow the U.S. Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to pursue civil lawsuits for online activity.SUPPORT AND OPPOSITION: The measure is supported by the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies, which works to combat illegal online pharmacies. NetChoice and digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation oppose the bill.The Internet Association, which represents companies including Amazon.com Inc., Google and Facebook, said it appreciates the bill’s effort to promote transparency and accountability in content moderation, but raised concerns about the broad reporting requirements and said the measure should be narrowed to exclude smaller internet companies. The group said the highly detailed requirements would be “extremely burdensome.”WHAT’S NEXT: The PACT ACT is expected to be reintroduced this month, according to a person familiar with the matter. In the House, Representative Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat from Illinois, is expected to introduce the Online Consumer Protection Act within weeks. As chair of a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee overseeing consumer protection issues, Schakowsky would lead any effort to reform how Section 230 impacts consumer safety. Her measure, which was circulated in draft form last year, would remove liability protections if platforms violate their terms of service and allow for FTC enforcement and consumer lawsuits.The bill would require social media companies and online marketplaces to create consumer protection policies that define whether content can be blocked, removed, or modified. The policy would also need to describe how a user will be notified if content is being removed and how to appeal a removal. Schakowsky said her bill would ensure “that consumer rights in the physical world extend to the virtual world.” Read More: Big Tech’s Terms of Service Scrutinized Under Democrat’s PlanChild ExploitationEARN IT ACT: The bipartisan Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act was introduced in the Senate in March 2020, and was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senators Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, introduced the bill last year.HIGHLIGHTS: It would allow for state civil and criminal lawsuits as well as federal civil lawsuits if companies advertise, promote, present, distribute or solicit child sexual abuse material. The legislation would also establish a National Commission on Online Child Sexual Exploitation Prevention that would create voluntary best practices for the industry. An amendment last Congress removed the original language that conditioned the liability protection on companies enacting the best practices.SUPPORT AND OPPOSITION: The bill is supported by sex trafficking survivor groups including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.The Internet Association said it supports the goal of ending child exploitation online, but said the bill would “create a harmful lack of coherence” with state laws and said it plans to work with lawmakers on improvements to the bill.WHAT’S NEXT: The bill is expected to be reintroduced this Congress, according to a Blumenthal spokesperson. Senator Dick Durbin, from Illinois, has backed the bill. As the new chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Durbin could shepherd it this Congress. Read More: Senate Panel Guts Tech’s Liability Shield on Child Abuse ContentIndustry OppositionThe Internet Association said that Section 230 strikes a “careful balance” between protecting companies from lawsuits and encouraging them to proactively remove hate and extremist speech online. Removing the protections would create a disincentive for companies to moderate any content for fear of being sued, the group says.The group also says legislation often can’t keep up with the evolving nature of the internet, and that onerous legal requirements could run startups out of business.“Imposing overly prescriptive and burdensome requirements through legislation or regulations will negatively impact the internet ecosystem,” the trade group told Congress in testimony last year.Still, many of the companies recognize that some change to the measure is inevitable and are prepared to work with lawmakers to help hammer out proposals -- also in the interest of avoiding more draconian measures. Read More: Tech Trade Groups Open to Liability Shield Curb on Illegal Posts For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Even after GameStop, Tesla remains the most shorted stock in the world

    GameStop rocketed to notoriety this year after commentators on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets helped send the struggling video game store’s stock up almost tenfold in one week. The Reddit crowd was trying to combat enormous interest in GameStop by short sellers, who borrow stocks and sell them in the hopes of repurchasing them at a lower price later and turning a profit. If a stock’s price goes up, investors who shorted it are on the hook for potentially limitless losses, and GameStop’s irrational rally forced those betting against its stock to cover their losses.

  • Sixers forward Tobias Harris to return, starting in matchup vs. Jazz

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris will return in this matchup with the Utah Jazz.

  • Brazil Starts Debating New Covid Aid With Pandemic at Its Worst

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s senate started discussing a $7 billion round of Covid aid for the poor as a new wave of the pandemic batters the economy and pushes the health system to the brink of collapse.The plan to revive last year’s cash handout program is part of a constitutional amendment that includes compensatory fiscal measures sought by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to show the government remains committed to fiscal austerity after a record budget deficit in 2020.Discussions started on Wednesday afternoon in Brasilia and a vote is expected later tonight. As a constitutional amendment, it needs to be approved by a three-fifth majority in a two-round vote. If the bill passes the senate, it will move to the lower house.Some senators are piling pressure to boost the program and water down the austerity measures, however, fanning investors’ fear of a looming budget crisis. The very permanence of the economy minister in the administration has become a matter of concern should his proposals fail to pass.Adding urgency to the matter is a raging coronavirus crisis that is forcing governors and mayors to impose the harshest lockdowns yet across the country, with hospitals overrun with Covid-19 patients and deaths from the virus hitting daily records.Read More: Brazil’s Economic Rebound Slows as Aid Expires and Covid SpreadsThe government spent 322 billion reais ($56 billion) in 2020 on a more generous program that benefited over 60 million Brazilians with stipends of as much as 600 reais per month. This time, the plan is to support some 40 million citizens with four monthly payments of 250 reais at a cost of 40 billion reais.Austerity in CheckEven if only a fraction of the 2020 program, the new round of stimulus comes at moment when Latin America’s largest economy finds itself in a much tougher fiscal position, following a deficit of nearly 14% of GDP in 2020. Worried about the country’s budget outlook, investors started shunning long-dated government bonds and forcing the central bank’s hand to raise the benchmark interest rate by at least half a percentage point later this month.BRAZIL REACT: After 2020 Aid, Policy Gaffes Threaten 2021 GrowthLocal markets recovered part of their recent losses in the afternoon after lower house Speaker Arthur Lira tweeted that the proposal, known as emergency bill, is no threat to the government spending ceiling. The rule, which caps the growth of public expenditures to the rate of inflation, is considered by investors as the country’s last defense against runaway budget deficits.The real, which for most of the day lagged all major currencies, recovered after Lira’s tweet, and closed 0.7% higher versus the dollar. Stocks trimmed losses of more than 3.6% to close down just 0.3%.Yet the bill already lost some key austerity initiatives sought by Guedes. Gone are plans to end mandatory public spending on health and education, as well as a proposal to decrease the workload of public servants and their salaries in case of fiscal crisis.As it stands, it includes a trigger allowing the government to freeze salaries of public servants and reduce tax breaks, among other measures, whenever mandatory expenses exceed 95% of the budget.The biggest threat to Guedes’s austerity plan was a proposal backed by many senators to exclude the Bolsa Familia social program from the country’s spending ceiling.After a whole day of negotiations between Guedes and lawmakers, the economic team was able to block the idea of excluding Bolsa Familia from the cap. Instead, the agreement is to exclude 44 billion reais in expenditures from the fiscal rule in 2021 to pay for the new round of emergency aid.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Splunk Gains After Big Revenue Beat Overshadows Sales Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Splunk Inc. shares rose in extended trading on Wednesday after it reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. It also gave a first-quarter revenue outlook that fell short of the average estimate.The infrastructure software company reported revenue of $745 million, above the analyst consensus of $677.8 million. Annual recurring revenue came in at $2.36 billion, up 41% from the year-ago period, while cloud ARR rose 83% to $810 million. Analysts had been looking for $2.31 billion in ARR and roughly $753.5 million in cloud ARR.“Our number-one goal is to get customers to the cloud, and we saw an acceleration in growth this quarter,” Splunk Chief Executive Officer Doug Merritt said in an interview. “We’re seeing really good adoption and best-in-class annual recurring revenue growth.”Shares of Splunk rose about 4% after the report. Based on the most recent close, the stock is down about 30% since early December, when it reported third-quarter results and gave an outlook that was below expectations. It fell 4% in Wednesday’s regular session.For the first quarter, Splunk forecast revenue between $480 million and $500 million, and total annual recurring revenue between $2.42 billion and $2.44 billion. Analysts are looking for revenue of $505.2 million and ARR of $2.44 billion, according to Bloomberg Consensus data.“Transitions are painful, but we view this year as the last major impact transition year,” said Merritt, who added that macroeconomic uncertainties were a factor in Splunk declining to give a full-year forecast.“Spending in general is under higher scrutiny, and the environment is making people pause a little more. At the same time, the pandemic has forced companies that weren’t aggressive about the cloud to realize they need to get there.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Patriots fans can trust Bill Belichick in vital 2021 offseason

    Here's why the Patriots fan base (and franchise) can trust Bill Belichick to be aggressive and come through this offseason.

  • Iraqi Air Base Hosting U.S. Troops Targeted in Rocket Attacks

    At least ten rockets were launched at a coalition air base in western Iraq that hosts U.S. troops on Tuesday, less than a week after the Biden administration ordered airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria. The attack targeted the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s Anbar province, according to coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto. An American civilian contractor died of a heart attack “while sheltering” from the assault, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. 10 Indirect Fire rockets and Iraqi Security Forces are investigating. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) March 3, 2021 “Iraqi [security forces] are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” Marotto wrote on Twitter. In January 2020, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on the Ain al-Asad base in retaliation for the Trump administration’s killing of top general Qasem Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. troops suffered concussions and other injuries in that attack. The assault on Tuesday came after President Biden ordered strikes on an unofficial crossing at the Syria-Iraq border, reportedly used by Iran-backed militias for smuggling. Those strikes were a response to an earlier attack on the airport in Erbil, Iraq, that left a Filipino contractor dead and wounded an American serviceman and multiple American contractors. Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, blamed Iran for the Tuesday attack. “The latest rocket attacks on U.S. & coalition troops is the work of Iran,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “Iran makes the rockets, gives them to Shia militia groups and tells them where & when to attack. The purpose of these attacks is to pressure Biden to speed up the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq.” Editor’s note 10:45 a.m.: This article was updated to include confirmation of the death of an American civilian contractor during the Tuesday attack.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 750,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • Myanmar U.N. envoy, junta make rival claims to U.N. representation

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has formally staked his claim as the country's legitimate representative while the junta seeks to replace him in a dispute that will likely have to be settled by the world body's 193 member states. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But in letters to the U.N. General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - seen by Reuters on Tuesday - Kyaw Moe Tun said he remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • Volvo to go all-electric by 2030

    It already has some electric models coming down the production line. But now Volvo says all its cars will be fully electric by 2030. Even hybrids will be a thing of the past. The Swedish brand says it's convinced no one will want a petrol engine by the end of the decade. Volvo aims to get half way to its goal by 2025. To get there it will launch a new family of electric cars over the next few years. All will be sold online only, and feature wireless upgrades and fixes - an approach pioneered by Tesla. The move comes as carmakers face emissions targets in Europe and China, and fossil fuel bans in some countries. Last month Ford said its lineup in Europe would be fully electric by 2030. Other brands including Jaguar and Bentley have made similar pledges. Now going electric is an expensive process for carmakers, which have to totally rethink design and production. It also spells upheaval, and maybe job losses, for suppliers, as EVs require far fewer parts than conventional vehicles. But Volvo says the move will ultimately allow it to 'radically reduce' the complexity of its model lineup.

  • Ron Johnson to Force Reading of 600-Page COVID Relief Bill to Delay Vote

    Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) reportedly plans to force Senate clerks to read out the entire $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill on the Senate floor, potentially delaying the vote by as much as 10 hours. Johnson told News/ Talk 1130, a local radio station in Wisconsin, that he plans to “make them read their 600-700 page bill” to ensure “Every member of the Senate has time to read” the bill and “highlight that this is not relief and that it’s a Democratic boondoggle.” The delay will come in addition to the 20 hours of debate time already scheduled for the legislation. Unanimous consent from all 100 senators is needed to waive a read-out on the Senate floor — most bills bypass a reading by unanimous consent in order to save time. Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) said he is “told it’s going to be more like 10” hours. “It’s going to occur at the beginning so it would be before the clocks starts so it doesn’t go against the 20 hours, it’s on top of the 20,” he said. Johnson said it is not his intention to “make it hurt,” but instead he hopes to highlight “how gross this is and how unnecessary this is.” Republicans have criticized the bill as being too large and wasteful and have been frustrated by Democrats’ use of budget reconciliation to pass the bill without bipartisan support. “Their bill costs about $2 trillion. That’s roughly the same size as the entire CARES Act that saved our health system and economy through months of shutdowns,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the Senate floor. “Even liberal experts admit this is far out of proportion to what’s needed now, with vaccines going into arms and the economy already primed to roar back,” he said. “Amazingly, Democrats managed to allocate less than 9 percent of their massive bill to the entire healthcare response, and less than 1 percent to the vaccinations that will finish this fight.”

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceProgressives argue Biden's compromise on stimulus checks is 'completely deranged'The lost art of being reasonable

  • Court docs reveal Saudi wealth fund courted by Hollywood and Wall Street owned planes used in Jamal Khashoggi's killing

    A Saudi investment fund courted by Hollywood and Silicon Valley owns two planes used to fly Jamal Khashoggi's killers to and from Istanbul.