This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) has richly rewarded income investors over the years. The Canadian pipeline giant has increased its payout each year since 2000, which has given it the fuel to generate 14% total annual returns over that time frame. The company currently believes it has enough fuel to continue boosting its payout at a healthy rate through at least 2021.

That outlook looks increasingly achievable in light of TC Energy's second-quarter results, which showed that it's well on track with its plan. The company continues to look like a great income stock to own for the long haul.

Drilling down into the numbers

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Year-Over-Year Change Comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) $2.32 billion $1.99 billion 16.7% Comparable distributable cash flow (DCF) $1.67 billion $1.46 billion 14.3% DCF per share $1.64 $1.46 14.4%

Data source: TC Energy. All figures in Canadian dollars. Current exchange rate 1 Canadian dollar = $0.76.

TC Energy benefited from operating a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets during the second quarter. That's evident in the following table, as its U.S. natural gas pipelines and liquids pipelines segments more than made up for weaker results elsewhere:

TC Energy's earnings by segment in the second quarter of 2018 and 2019.

Data source: TC Energy. Chart by author. All figures in Canadian dollars.

TC Energy's U.S. natural gas pipelines business led the way in the second quarter. Earnings soared 22% versus the year-ago period because of the recent completion of growth projects on its Columbia system, as well as the positive impact from a stronger U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, profits in the liquids pipeline business unit rocketed more than 40% during the period. Fueling that growth was higher volumes on the Keystone Pipeline system, higher earnings from the company's liquids marketing activities, and the stronger U.S. dollar.

The company's power and storage segment delivered solid results during the quarter, as earnings rose 8.4%. TC Energy benefited from higher power prices at its Bruce Power nuclear facility. That more than offset higher outage delays at that facility, as well as the sale of its Cartier Wind and Coolidge generating facility. Earnings from this segment, however, will likely be under pressure in the coming quarters. That's after TC Energy agreed to sell its interests in three natural gas-fired power plants at the end of last month, including the newly built Napanee generating facility. The company will receive $2.87 billion Canadian (US$2.2 billion) in the deal when it closes toward the end of the year.

The growth in those segments helped the company more than offset the more sluggish results of its natural gas pipelines operations in Canada and Mexico. Earnings in Canada declined by 3% year over year because of a lower flow-through of income taxes on its two top systems. Meanwhile, Mexico's earnings were relatively flat thanks to the long-term contracts backing those systems.

A money bag with the word dividends written on it.