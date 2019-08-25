This High-Yield Renewable-Energy Stock Remains on Track for High-Powered Growth

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ: PEGI) ended last year in a tight spot. The renewable-energy company barely generated enough cash flow to cover its high-yield dividend. As a result, it had to take action to improve its financial profile and put its dividend on a more sustainable footing.

The company unveiled its two-year improvement plan earlier this year. While it's still early, Pattern has made excellent progress on that strategy through the second quarter, which was one of the themes on the accompanying conference call. As a result, its 6.5%-yielding dividend is looking increasingly secure.

We're right on track

CEO Mike Garland led off the call discussing the company's second-quarter results. While cash flow declined because of unfavorable wind conditions, Garland noted that "we reported $53 million in CAFD (cash available for distribution), which is a strong outcome and in line with our expectations." As a result, the company remains on "track for our 2019 and 2020 growth targets, delivering CAFD per share growth without issuing new common equity and driving down our payout ratio." That enabled Pattern to "reconfirm our 2019 CAFD guidance in the range of $160 million to $190 million." Garland continued: "We are maintaining our 2020 CAFD guidance of $185 million to $225 million... which would be an annual 10% CAFD growth per share through 2020."

With Pattern Energy on track with its strategy, Garland stated that "we are committed to maintaining our dividend and driving down our payout ratio toward our targeted level of 80% by the end of 2020." That lower payout ratio would give the company a bit more financial wiggle room, improving the long-term sustainability of the dividend.

We made notable progress on our plan

In addition to reporting financial results that were in line with its expectations, Pattern Energy also took some important strategic steps during the quarter. Topping its list of achievements was the acquisition of stakes in the North Kent and Belle River wind projects. The company paid for $44 million for 57 megawatts (MW) of operating capacity, which gives it a minority interest in these 100 MW facilities.

Garland provided a bit more color on the new additions during the call: "These assets are similar to our existing portfolio, strong assets with years of on-site data, long-term power contract agreements with high-quality offtakers, and best-in-class equipment. They are in operation today and moved us one step closer to completing our build-out of the portfolio in Ontario."