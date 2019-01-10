This High-Yield Stock Plans to Give Investors a Monster Raise in 2019

Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) already richly rewards its investors via a high-yielding dividend that currently yields 7.4%. However, the midstream company expects to send even more cash back to investors this year, forecasting an increase of 36% to 38% from the current level. Several factors will drive that high-octane growth in 2019.

However, as good as 2019 will be, the company still has plenty of growth coming down the pipeline so that it can continue sending more cash to its investors in 2020 and beyond.

Man in a suit and tie reaching out with fanned-out cash in his hand. More

Image Source: Getty Images.

Drilling down into Antero Midstream's 2019 plan

Antero Midstream expects to produce between $680 million and $730 million in distributable cash flow (DCF) in 2019, which is money it could send back to shareholders. That's a 17.5% increase at the midpoint from its forecast in 2018. Driving that cash flow growth is the rising volumes flowing through the company's midstream system due in large part to several recently completed expansion projects. For example, the company's joint venture with MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) completed two natural gas processing plants during the fourth quarter and expected to finish its fourth fractionation facility, which separates natural gas liquids (NGLs), by the end of last year. Those expansions will enable Antero Midstream and MPLX to process more natural gas and NGLs for customers, earning higher fees along the way.

In addition to collecting more income as higher volumes flow through its system, two other factors will provide Antero with the fuel to deliver a big-time dividend increase this year. First, the company is merging with its parent, Antero Midstream GP (NYSE: AMGP), in a deal that will not only simplify their corporate structure but eliminate the costly management fees Antero Midstream paid to Antero Midstream GP. As a result of that move, Antero's dividend will be 37% to 46% higher this year than it would have been on a stand-alone basis.

The other fuel driving Antero Midstream's big dividend increase is that the company intends on paying out a larger portion of its cash flow. Last year, Antero Midstream was on pace to pay out 75% to 80% of its DCF via the dividend, while this year it's on track to send 83% to 90% of its cash flow to shareholders.