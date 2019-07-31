This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Shows Why It's One of the Best Buys in the Sector

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) keeps getting better. That was on full display during the second quarter.

Not only did the renewable power company's existing operations improve, but it also continued enhancing its portfolio. The company remains on track with its long-term plan to create value for its investors.

A look at the numbers

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Actual generation 7,602 GWh 6,455 GWh 17.8% Funds from operations (FFO) $230 million $172 million 33.7% FFO per unit $0.74 $0.55 34.5%

Data source: Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable delivered healthy growth during the second quarter. The company benefited from strong results within its legacy portfolio, its continual focus on making operational improvements, and the contributions from its recent acquisitions. These factors helped power growth in each of its business units:

Brookfield Renewable Partners' FFO by segment in the second quarter of 2018 and 2019. More

Data source: Brookfield Renewable Partners. Chart by author.

Brookfield Renewable's hydroelectric assets helped lead the way, as their FFO rose 25%. That's due to higher power pricing in Colombia and excellent power generation in North America, which ran 15% above the long-term average. The company was also able to take further advantage of the higher power prices in Colombia by locking in long-term contracts for more of its anticipated electricity production.

FFO from the wind segment increased 15% year over year due to recently completed expansion projects and acquisitions, including buying wind assets in India. That helped offset weaker wind resources during the quarter.

The company's "solar, storage, and other" segment grew FFO by 48% from the year-ago period. Acquisitions and recently completed projects helped power that growth. The company completed 10 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar projects as part of a joint venture in China, and closed the first phase of a 15 MW acquisition in the U.S.

Wind turbines in a field at sunset More

Image source: Getty Images.

What management had to say about the quarter

"We continue to make good progress in advancing our strategic priorities with a focus on delivering 12% to 15% long-term returns to our unitholders," stated CEO Sachin Shah. He further noted that "during the quarter, we executed many operational improvements, invested new capital into a number of transactions, and added a global solar development business as another growth area for us. All the while, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and access diverse sources of capital."