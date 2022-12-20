Higher bonds set for mom and stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl

The stepfather and mother of a missing Cornelius 11-year-old made their first appearances in court Monday and Tuesday and saw their bonds set at $200,000 and $250,000 each.

Diana Cojocari, 37, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, are charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Mecklenburg District Court Judge Christy Mann set Cojocari’s bond at $250,000 at her initial appearance on Tuesday. If she makes bond she will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Palmiter’s bond was raised from $100,000 to $200,000 Monday.

Their daughter, Madalina Cojocari, was missing for 22 days before she was reported missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School, where she attends classes as a 6th grader.

Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and FBI are still searching for Madalina. As a precaution they began searching Lake Cornelius near her home on Monday.

Both Cojocari and Palmiter asked for public defenders. Their next appearances will be Dec. 28.

Prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office told the court that school resource officers had to contact the family on Dec. 12, before they reported their daughter as missing.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson previously told the Charlotte Observer that Madalina was reported missing to a school resource officer on Dec. 14. Cornelius Police and the FBI began investigating on Dec. 15.

“Her parents have failed to report her missing and have provided no reason or no information as to where she is,” a prosecutor said at Palmiter’s hearing Monday.

Cojocari and Palmiter have both been interviewed by police, but have not offered any explanation as to why they didn’t report Madalina as missing, or where she might be, prosecutors said.

“We think that $100,000 bond is way too low in this case,” the prosecutor at Palmiter’s hearing said.

At the mother’s hearing Tuesday, another prosecutor said Cojocari reported her daughter missing begrudgingly, and has hindered the investigation into her disappearance.

““[There are] grave concerns that if she is released from custody, she will continue and more so, hinder the investigation and the search for this girl,” the prosecutor said.

Officers ask anyone with information on Madalina’s whereabouts to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI. To remain anonymous, call North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

#FindMadalina

Community leaders have planned a prayer vigil for Madalina Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the common area across from her home at Lake Village Boulevard and Victoria Bay Drive.

Another vigil will be held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the In Tune Soul Sangha & Meditation Community Center located in the Cornelius Town Square.

Cojocari was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket. She is 4 feet, 10 inches, has dark brown hair and weighs about 90 pounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.