Higher construction costs push Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach to hike fundraising goal

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach has upped its request for donations to more than $100 million as plans for a sweeping makeover are beset by higher construction costs.

A fundraising campaign launched in 2021 has raised more than $80 million toward a previous goal of $85 million. That goal has now risen to $115 million.

Science center officials said there is no deadline to raise the additional $30 million and that they believe they are on track to meet the goal by the end of 2025.

“All of our leadership, governance, and staff have their sights set on reaching the campaign goal,” the center said in a statement “There is no cutting the project at this point, but we would rather re-evaluate the construction phases and take more time if needed.”

Plans for the landmark remodel of the center include a 130,000-gallon aquarium, a new 73,400-square-foot building in Dreher Park and an interactive touch-screen digital exhibit gallery with a 40-foot-tall projection screen, as well as additional parking. Programs in the planetarium and observatory will also be expanded.

Construction and labor costs have jumped significantly since the pandemic. According to the National Association of Home Builders, 2021 saw a 19% increase in building materials prices over the previous year, followed by an 8% increase in 2022.

NAHB’s annual report from last year showed prices on lumber and steel peaked in June 2021 and November 2022, respectively, before softening, although not returning to pre-pandemic prices. Ready-mix concrete costs steadily increased through the end of 2022, according to the same report.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said in an email that residential construction cost increases this fall have leveled off, thanks, in part, to steel and lumber product price declines. Steel costs have decreased 12.5% in the past five months, reaching the lowest level since March 2021, according to NAHB.

Housing data company CoreLogic also noted that between January and August, costs for lumber and plywood had decreased by 24% compared to the same time in 2022. But prices for insulation, copper pipe, carpet, concrete and clay bricks had all increased between 5% and 10%.

Prices on some materials fluctuated "dramatically" between quarters and “uncertainty continues to loom,” said Greenville, South Carolina-based construction services analysis company Gordian.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium isn’t alone in grappling with higher construction costs.

Titanic achievement: Cox exhibit features scores of artifacts culled from wreck

Palm Beach County is facing a shortfall of more than $700 million in its budget as project costs were coming in at two to three times what was initially budgeted. The higher prices mean capital-improvement projects that include parks, athletic centers and an animal shelter may be delayed or canceled.

Replacing the 74-year-old George Bush Bridge in Delray Beach may also suffer from the higher costs spurred by inflation, supply-chain issues and a decline in impact fees.

Over the summer, county officials said costs for a sheriff’s office marine unit had increased by 35% from $14.1 million in November 2021 to $18.9 million.

In a news release, the science center said an increase in its initial fundraising goal of $45 million in 2021 to $85 million allowed it to address increasing construction costs and consider more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs for what it estimates will be more than 1 million annual visitors to the new facilities.

“In 2021, we were eager and expectant after first announcing our $45 million capital campaign,” Lew Crampton, the science center’s board chairman, said in a news release. “But we never imagined how far we would exceed our own expectations.”

More: Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach is going to blow your mind with planned upgrades

Donations have included $20 million from Palm Beachers Wendy and Howard Cox, who the center is now named after. Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin donated $8 million toward the end of 2022, followed by $5 million gifts from Palm Beach residents Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Cos., and the David H. Koch Foundation.

In recent months, donations of $1 million or more have been contributed by Palm Beachers Chris and Anne Flowers, the DiPaula Family, Brian and Julie Simmons and Robert and Christine Stiller. The William H. Pitt Foundation also gave $1.5 million.

The center hasn't always been on good financial footing. In 1989, it was broke and in danger of closing. Community support and donations saved it.

A groundbreaking for the new facilities is planned for the spring of 2024, with the project expected to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cox Science Center increases donation request amid higher construction costs