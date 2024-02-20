Higher elevations in Kern County getting worst of latest storm

Another storm is hitting Kern County, triggering flood warnings and winter storm warnings in the high elevations. The temperature reached a high of 70° in Bakersfield on Monday, which is higher than the average of 66°.

In the last 24 hours, Bakersfield has received 0.19 inches of rain, with over half an inch of rain in areas like Lake Isabella. Showers are expected on and off on Tuesday, then tapering off on Wednesday. There will be a break in the rain on Thursday and Friday, but another system will bring more rain this weekend.

