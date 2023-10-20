Higher Ground summit will focus on overcoming grief, grudges and guilt with grace
Higher Ground summit will focus on overcoming grief, grudges and guilt with grace
Higher Ground summit will focus on overcoming grief, grudges and guilt with grace
In a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
The biggest news stories this morning: Watch a Shiba Inu speedrun video games for charity, Crypto company owned by Winklevoss twins hit by lawsuit, Adobe adds plenty of AI wizardry to Photoshop and Premiere.
This advice may surprise you.
"It was bigger than just one person," Charisma Carpenter says of the legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Sidebar, a company developing a group coaching program focused on driving individual career growth, today announced that it raised $13.55 million in a seed round from investors including Foundation Capital, Scribble Ventures and Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp. Former Facebook product manager Lexy Franklin founded Sidebar after running into challenges finding supportive peer groups while at Meta. "I was a product manager lead at Facebook surrounded by some of the smartest people in the world, and my goal was to learn as much as possible from them," Franklin told TechCrunch via email.
It's a Barbie world, and we're just livin' in it!
The costs of pulling inflation down to 2% have invited calls for the Fed to aim for a more realistic goal.
A look back at Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's romance timeline amid divorce news.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
According to an email from Shadow CEO Eric Sèle, the hacker managed to download this data from a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider’s API. This is just a recent example in a long list of data breaches that have affected companies of all sizes. This new French startup reviews all the SaaS applications used by your team — and it doesn’t just focus on official services, as it can identify shadow SaaS services that some teams have been quietly using without telling the IT department.
Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit.
Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC, Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.
If you think you could've deflected Twitter's blue check impersonation debacle, then boy do we have the game for you! Techdirt has released the very fun and not at all stressful game Trust & Safety Tycoon, in which you get to simulate running a trust & safety team at a Twitter-like social media startup called Yapper. Created alongside the Atlantic Council's Task Force for a Trustworthy Future Web, Trust & Safety Tycoon forces the player to confront the challenging trade-offs of keeping an online platform safe -- is off-platform harassment grounds for banning a user?
Google has unveiled several more accessibility minded features for Maps, Search and Assistant.
A week after Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company's new Threads app will not "amplify news," saying it's too risky for the young X competitor, the exec is now saying that one of the app's more serious issues around blocking news -- a ban on health-related search terms like "covid" -- is only temporary. First reported by The Washington Post, Threads today blocks a number of terms for user safety and to drive its early focus on developing a "positive, friendly" culture. This includes blocks on search terms like "gore," "nude," "sex" and "porn," but also those tied to news around the COVID pandemic like "vaccines," "vaccination," "coronavirus," "covid" and "long covid."
While the James Harden saga looms over Philadelphia’s season, the team’s fourth-year guard has his own plans for success.
Actress reveals how starring in the Stephen King horror flick and shooting the prom scene spoiled her taste for fake blood.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.