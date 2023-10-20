Higher Ground summit will focus on overcoming grief, grudges and guilt with grace

TechCrunch

A week after Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company's new Threads app will not "amplify news," saying it's too risky for the young X competitor, the exec is now saying that one of the app's more serious issues around blocking news -- a ban on health-related search terms like "covid" -- is only temporary. First reported by The Washington Post, Threads today blocks a number of terms for user safety and to drive its early focus on developing a "positive, friendly" culture. This includes blocks on search terms like "gore," "nude," "sex" and "porn," but also those tied to news around the COVID pandemic like "vaccines," "vaccination," "coronavirus," "covid" and "long covid."