Higher pay salaries coming to Nueces County Sheriff Office employees
Higher pay salaries coming to Nueces County Sheriff Office employees
Higher pay salaries coming to Nueces County Sheriff Office employees
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was a surprise that Milwaukee added the superstar next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now there are more moves to monitor.
Judge Tanya Chutkan rejects a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump that she recuse herself from his federal election interference case.
Say goodbye to national-themed weeks and say hello to new co-host Alison Hammond.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Canelo Alvarez has become a master at navigating the boxing business world, as well as being a master inside the ring.
There's plenty of news is coming out of Detroit as the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes enter their 13th day.
Tucker had been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual harassment.
At its Meta Connect event today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that generative AI stickers would be coming to Meta's messaging apps. The feature, which is powered by its new foundational model for image generation, Emu, will allow users to create unique AI stickers in a matter of seconds across Meta apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and even Facebook Stories. "Every day people send hundreds of millions of stickers to express things in chats," said Zuckerberg.
"If you see your local baristas struggling, it’s the dome lids."
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.
How soon before Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and "Stranger Things" and come back? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
Honbike Uni4's a staggeringly good bike for a surprisingly low price. Just don't take it off road.
Walmart is returning to Roblox, but this time with a virtual world where gamers can discover new virtual items and accessories to personalize their experience, not browse or shop items from Walmart itself. The retailer a year ago had launched two Walmart-branded experiences on the gaming platform, but came under fire from consumer advocacy groups who wanted the games audited for stealth marketing to kids.
Valve has failed to convince a court that it didn't infringe EU law by geo-blocking activation keys, according to a new ruling.
Looking to cash in on the AI craze, Cloudflare, the cloud services provider, is launching a new collection of products and apps aimed at helping customers build, deploy and run AI models at the network edge. One of the new offerings, Workers AI, lets customers access physically nearby GPUs hosted by Cloudflare partners to run AI models on a pay-as-you-go basis. Another, Vectorize, provides a vector database to store vector embeddings -- mathematical representations of data -- generated by models from Workers AI.
Now with a built-in preamp, the SM7 series no longer requires third-party gain lifters or heavyweight external audio interfaces for your voice to be heard.