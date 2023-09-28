Higher pay salaries coming to Nueces County Sheriff Office employees

TechCrunch

At its Meta Connect event today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that generative AI stickers would be coming to Meta's messaging apps. The feature, which is powered by its new foundational model for image generation, Emu, will allow users to create unique AI stickers in a matter of seconds across Meta apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and even Facebook Stories. "Every day people send hundreds of millions of stickers to express things in chats," said Zuckerberg.