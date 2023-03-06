Higher standards for "Product of USA" meat proposed by Biden administration

Cuts of meat are seen for sale at a butcher shop in Manhattan, New York City
3
Leah Douglas
·1 min read

By Leah Douglas

(Reuters) - Companies labeling their meat, poultry, or eggs as a U.S. product must raise and slaughter the animals within the country under a new rule proposed by the Biden administration on Monday.

U.S. ranchers had pushed for the change, arguing that existing rules for the label - which permit its use for meat derived from animals that were born and raised abroad and only processed in the U.S. - disadvantaged domestic producers.

The administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pledged to review the "Product of USA" and "Made in the USA" label standards for meat early last year as part of a broader strategy to encourage competition in the economy as a whole and in the highly consolidated meat sector.

"American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

The USDA conducted a consumer survey last year that found the majority of consumers believed the "Product of USA" label means the product came from animals born and raised in the country, the agency said.

U.S. meat labeling has been contentious for years. In 2009, USDA finalized labeling standards for meat that required country of origin labeling, but the World Trade Organization blocked implementation of the standard in 2015 after Canada and Mexico brought legal challenges, arguing damage to trade.

The "Product of the USA" label will remain voluntary under USDA's proposed rule.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas, editing by Deepa Babington)

Recommended Stories

  • Made in the USA? Proposed rule clarifies grocery meat labels

    Shoppers could soon find it easier to tell if those grocery store steaks or pork chops were really “Made in the USA.” Federal agriculture officials on Monday released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to use that phrase -- or “Product of USA” -- only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the proposed rule would better align the labels with consumers’ views.

  • Norfolk Southern to clash with Congress on toxic derailment

    The plan gives Norfolk Southern chief executive Alan Shaw something to offer senators on Thursday — but is unlikely to satisfy the Biden administration's demands.

  • Leader of Belarusian opposition sentenced to 15 years in prison

    A Belarusian "court" has sentenced opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison in the case of the Coordination Council of Belarus [non-governmental body created by Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a democratic transfer of power in Belarus - ed.

  • Scholz calls for German confidence to achieve reforms

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the country to be confident about modernising its society and economy ahead of a two-day cabinet meeting that will tackle topics including climate policy, war in Ukraine and digitisation. "We will talk about how a society that has so much on the agenda can become and remain confident, because the basis for doing anything is to think that one is capable of it," Scholz told reporters on Sunday outside Meseberg castle near Berlin. He said topics for discussion included investments by steel and chemical companies in a shift to climate friendly operations and the opportunities posed by artificial intelligence (AI).

  • Cheltenham Festival 2023 schedule: Race times, TV channel and latest odds

    A harbinger of spring and the showpiece event of the National Hunt season, the Cheltenham Festival remains the highlight of the British horse-racing calendar.

  • US bans entry to Syria security agent over killings on video

    The U.S. State Department on Monday banned entry into the U.S. of a Syrian intelligence member who appeared in a video leaked last year showing him fatally shooting people during the country’s 12-year conflict. The ban against Amjad Yousef, a member of Syria’s notorious Military Intelligence Branch 227, includes his wife and immediate members of his family, the State Department said in a statement. Yousef was one of several Syrian security agents who appeared in the video in which dozens of blindfolded, bound men were shot and thrown into a trench.

  • Snowy, sloppy commute to start week from Plains to Northeast

    March may be the start of meteorological spring, but the weather is all winter for the northern tier of the U.S. The next storm is charging eastward just in time for the start of the work week.

  • Belarus sentences Tsikhanouskaya in absentia to 15 years in prison

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's government has sentenced opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in absentia to 15 years in prison.

  • Authorities Forecast Thunderstorms With 'Small Hail' Across Northern California

    The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted thunderstorms with “small hail” across northern California on Sunday, March 5.James B Dudley said this footage shows “heavy graupel” falling in Lodi, a city located in California’s Central Valley.Rain and snow showers would continue across the area through Sunday afternoon, the NWS said. Credit: James B Dudley via Storyful

  • Polish President: Russian war against Ukraine is neo-colonial

    Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is of a neo-colonial nature and Russia intends to exploit Ukraine economically. Source: Andrzej Duda, at the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Qatar, as reported by European Pravda, citing Polskie Radio Details: Duda said the Russians wanted to conquer and exploit their neighbours, which is a continuation of historical colonialism.

  • Estonia’s strident pro-Ukraine voice Kaja Kallas wins re-election as premier

    Preliminary returns from a completed ballot count showed the Reform Party, the senior partner in the outgoing three-party coalition government, received 31.2% of the vote — the biggest share in Sunday's election.

  • In liberated Ukraine city, civilians still pay price of war

    In this war-scarred city in Ukraine's northeast, residents scrutinize every step for land mines. The hunt for collaborators of the not-so-long ago Russian occupation poisons tightly-knit communities.

  • My Favorite Ride: Bloomington's rare Panoz AIV Roadster

    Bloomington's John Hurlow owns one of the fewer than 200 aluminum cars handcrafted at the company's plant in Georgia

  • Storm system bringing rain, snow to the Northwest

    Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of the Pacific Northwest as a storm system spins across the region.

  • China Emphasizes ‘Whole Nation’ Stance on Tech as US Curbs Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to pool together all of the nation’s resources to achieve self-reliance in technology, underscoring the government’s determination to secure key breakthroughs in areas such as semiconductors as tensions with the US escalate.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Home

  • California 'given a gift' as storms continue to hammer away at long-term drought

    There has been a remarkable turnaround. That's the effect frequent powerful storms with tremendous amounts of snow and heavy rain have had on easing California's persistent drought conditions this winter. The status report from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, March 2, showed that the recent deluge of precipitation at the end of February and into the start of March lifted large sections of California out of drought entirely. This development followed earlier improvements after a series of a

  • 2024 Republican presidential race heats up

    Former President Donald Trump makes his case as a Republican presidential candidate at CPAC.

  • Oil dips on China outlook while investors await Fed clues

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday after China set a lower than expected target for economic growth this year at about 5% and as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week. Brent crude futures were trading down 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.23 a barrel by 1520 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.21.

  • President Xi vows to boost China's manufacturing

    President Xi Jinping vowed to boost the country's manufacturing capacity and not rely on overseas markets, state media reported Monday."As a great nation of 1.4 billion people, we must rely on ourselves," Xi added.

  • Police: Drunk driver steals fire department truck, crashes, causes house fire on Long Island

    Surveillance video from Inwood shows Wilson Ulloa, 22, entering the firehouse at Doughty Boulevard. Firefighters say he then hopped inside the pickup and drove it through a set of closed doors.