Higher but still slim odds of asteroid Bennu slamming Earth

MARCIA DUNN
·3 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The good news is that scientists have a better handle on asteroid Bennu’s whereabouts for the next 200 years. The bad news is that the space rock has a slightly greater chance of clobbering Earth than previously thought.

But don’t be alarmed: Scientists reported Wednesday that the odds are still quite low that Bennu will hit us in the next century.

“We shouldn't be worried about it too much,” said Davide Farnocchia, a scientist with NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, who served as the study's lead author.

While the odds of a strike have risen from 1-in-2,700 to 1-in-1,750 over the next century or two, scientists now have a much better idea of Bennu's path thanks to NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, according to Farnocchia.

“So I think that overall, the situation has improved," he told reporters.

The spacecraft is headed back to Earth on a long, roundabout loop after collecting samples from the large, spinning rubble pile of an asteroid, considered one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system. The samples are due here in 2023.

Before Osiris-Rex arrived at Bennu in 2018, telescopes provided solid insight into the asteroid, about one-third of a mile (one-half kilometer) in diameter. The spacecraft collected enough data over 2 1/2 years to help scientists better predict the asteroid’s orbital path well into the future.

Their findings — published in the journal Icarus — should also help in charting the course of other asteroids and give Earth a better fighting chance if and when another hazardous space rock heads our way.

Before Osiris-Rex arrived on the scene, scientists put the odds of Bennu hitting Earth through the year 2200 at 1-in-2,700. Now it's 1-in-1,750 through the year 2300. The single most menacing day is Sept. 24, 2182.

Bennu will have a close encounter with Earth in 2135 when it passes within half the distance of the moon. Earth's gravity could tweak its future path and put it on a collision course with Earth in the 2200s — less likely now based on Osiris-Rex observations.

If Bennu did slam into Earth, it wouldn’t wipe out life, dinosaur-style, but rather create a crater roughly 10 to 20 times the size of the asteroid, said Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense officer. The area of devastation would be much bigger: as much as 100 times the size of the crater.

If an object Bennu’s size hit the Eastern Seaboard, it “would pretty much devastate things up and down the coast," he told reporters.

Scientists already are ahead of the curve with Bennu, which was discovered in 1999. Finding threatening asteroids in advance increases the chances and options for pushing them out of our way, Johnson said.

“One-hundred years from now, who knows what the technology is going to be?” he said.

In November, NASA plans to launch a mission to knock an asteroid off-course by hitting it. The experimental target will be the moonlet of a bigger space rock.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Los Angeles City Council votes unanimously in favor of indoor vaccine mandate, city attorney to draft ordinance

    If implemented, Los Angeles would join NYC in requiring proof of immunization in indoor spaces like restaurants, gyms, stores, theaters, venues.

  • New to the stock market? Here’s what you need to know to make money from your investment

    Before jumping into the market, here’s what first-time investors should know about stocks, capital gains and mistakes to avoid.

  • Poles protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

    Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government. Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. In practice, it would push American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates the all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions.

  • Will COVID-19 have long-term effects on the brain?

    A roundup of the latest news in dementia research: A rise in younger-onset dementia, the impact of lockdowns, plus other news from a recent conference.

  • Detroit's Baddoo, Hill go on IL after outfield collision

    The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list Wednesday after their frightening collision in the previous night's game. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness.

  • Darius Slay has high praise for 2nd-year WR Quez Watkins

    Darius Slay says Quez Watkins is the one Eagles' wide receiver that has improved the most

  • Fender to Sell Replica Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Nevermind’

    The limited-edition electric guitar is available to pre-order now and ships in October to coincide with the 30th anniversary of 'Nevermind'

  • CDC, State Department downgrade travel alerts for Canada following country's reopening to vaccinated Americans

    The State Department moved Canada to “Level 2: exercise increased caution” on Tuesday. The CDC also moved the country up to level 2 this week.

  • 'We're in uncharted territory': Lake Oroville levels reach historic low, impacting recreation

    In a year already plagued by pandemic and wildfires, Californians are also entangled with the crippling effect of drought. "Every year, there seems to be a disaster and issues," lamented California State Parks Public Safety Chief Aaron Wright, who responded to help Oroville through the Camp Fire and many other crises. In 2017, hundreds of thousands of lives were threatened when massive flooding damaged the Oroville Dam. Today, changing weather conditions have created a stark contrast from years ago: Hot temperatures and low rainfall have left miles of dusty, cracked shoreline exposed. See more above.

  • Brazil's Embraer and Kenya Airways agree to study flying taxis

    Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its flying taxi unit Eve has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Kenya Airways to develop operating models in its key markets. The agreement with Fahari Aviation, the unmanned aircraft division of Kenya Airways, aims to design a network for the safe operation of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA). Investment in zero-emission electric aircraft has grown as consumers push for greener options in the transport sector, which is looking for new ways to fight congestion in big cities.

  • Allegiant Is Adding 22 New Routes Across the U.S. — and One-way Fares Are As Low As $39

    The new routes will begin launching in October.

  • Dominion sues Newsmax, One America over U.S. election fraud claims

    (Reuters) -Dominion Voting Systems Corp on Tuesday sued two conservative media networks, One America News Network and Newsmax Media Inc, saying they defamed the U.S. voting machine company by spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 election against then-U.S. President Donald Trump. Dominion also filed a lawsuit making similar allegations against businessman Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of online retailer Overstock.com Inc.

  • Peek inside NASA’s starchitect-designed condo for Mars

    Mars Dune Alpha is touted to be "the highest-fidelity simulated habitat ever constructed" for living in the red planet.

  • Funk, Jones emerging as Rams reminded of need for RB options

    The Los Angeles Rams will need reserve running backs Jake Funk and Xavier Jones this season, as they were reminded when starter Darrell Henderson Jr. came out of practice because of a hand injury on Tuesday. Henderson ran into a teammate at the end of a carry during a live team period, fumbling the ball. After going back to the locker room, Henderson returned during the next period with his wrist taped.

  • Five Planets Are In Retrograde This August & That Explains SO Much

    Allow me to elaborate.

  • Poly Network pleads for hackers to return assets after $611 million crypto heist — and they start to do so

    Hackers have stolen more than $600 million in cryptocurrency from a protocol known as Poly Network -- which pleaded with the culprits to return their haul Tuesday.

  • Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Nigerian unit agreed to pay a community in the West African country more than $110 million to resolve a long-running dispute over an oil spill that occurred more than 50 years ago.The Anglo-Dutch energy giant will pay the Ejama-Ebubu people 45.7 billion naira ($110.9 million) in compensation to put an end to a legal case that began in 1991, the community’s lawyer Lucius Nwosu said by phone. Shell approached a court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday

  • Israel tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases surge

    Israel’s government on Wednesday advanced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions, including sweeping implementation of a digital vaccine passport and tighter restrictions on mass gatherings, as the country struggles with skyrocketing new infections. The Cabinet gave its approval for the tighter measures — including limitations on people gathering indoors and restricting entry to venues and restaurants to “Green Pass” holders — as new cases of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus surge despite widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the government would be “giving a booster” to the country’s healthcare system as new coronavirus cases continue a precipitous climb.

  • 18 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches That Are Cheap & Delicious

    All of these sandwiches, salads and wraps rely on pantry ingredients, canned staples and one or two fresh veggies for a healthy but satisfying lunch to enjoy at work or at home. Recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad will soon be your go-to meals for lunch on a budget. This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go.

  • Widow of man killed by South Dakota AG wants records private

    The widow of a man struck and killed on a South Dakota highway by the state's attorney general is attempting to block the release of her husband's mental health records. A judge recently ordered several hospitals and clinics to provide records about Joe Boever's psychiatric state. The order from retired Circuit Court Judge John Brown came after a lawyer for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg alleged in court documents that Boever's Sept. 12 death may have been a suicide.