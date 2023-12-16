Higher subsidy rates for Cape and Islands child care providers proposed by state

The state Department of Early Education and Care has proposed changes to state reimbursement rates for child care providers who accept state subsidies and vouchers.

Senior Associate Commissioner Amy Checkoway presented three different scenarios on Wednesday to the Board of Early Education and Childcare for its consideration ahead of a January vote. Checkoway and the team working on the proposals favors a three-rate option that would provide for a 5.5% cost of living adjustment and raise reimbursement rates so they would come closer to the cost of care for providers.

The increases will make a huge difference to Cape Cod child care providers who take state subsidies and vouchers, according to Mary Pat Messmer. She is a former child care provider who is currently consulting with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce on its child care task force.

Cape Cod: Second lowest reimbursement rate in the state

Massachusetts reimburses providers based on the age of child, services provided, and region of the state. There are five state regions. The Cape belongs to Region 5, southeastern Massachusetts, which runs from Brockton to Fall River and Provincetown. Region 5 has the second lowest reimbursement rates in the state, Messmer said.

Efforts to raise reimbursement rates and even separate the Cape from Region 5 have been going on for years. Messmer said she is hopeful that the board will vote for the changes proposed at their next meeting in January.

Currently, center-based providers on Cape Cod who accept state subsidies and vouchers receive the following daily reimbursement rates: Infants - $66.70; Toddlers - $62.57; Preschool - $47.74. The proposed rates would be Infants – $72.37; Toddlers - $67.89; Preschool - $51.80.

Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw meet in early June with Cape Cod child care providers at the office of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. Kershaw is facing the camera at the top left, in a navy jacket.

Effects of low reimbursement rates

Messmer said there aren’t enough child care providers taking state subsidies and vouchers because the reimbursement rates have been too low. The increase in rates will mean Cape families will have more access to affordable child care. It will keep people on the Cape, she said.

Board member Mora Segal voiced what seemed to be a widespread opinion when she said the three-rate option appears to have the most benefits. The board will vote on the proposal in January. Should it pass, the increases will be retroactive to January 1, 2023.

Capital funding available

This news comes on the heels of a state capital funding program announcement in November that would make $14.3 million available to child care providers serving low-income families. Providers located on the Cape would get additional points on their grant applications.

Both nonprofit and for-profit providers who have at least 50% of their enrolled children from low-income families are eligible to apply. The grants range from $200,000 to $500,000.

Messmer said several Cape providers have already applied for the grants. Those applications are due Jan. 23.

