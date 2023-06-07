Higher taxes, new schools, park additions: How Mecklenburg’s budget will affect you

Most people who own a home in Mecklenburg County will pay higher taxes to help fund a $2.36 billion operating budget and dozens of new schools, parks and county buildings.

The budget approved 7-2 by commissioners Tuesday largely resembles the one recommended by County Manager Dena Diorio last month, with no changes to the proposed tax rate or a school bond referendum. Commissioners Pat Cotham and Elaine Powell were the opposing voters during the contentious meeting.

“Thank you for the final adoption of the budget and we won’t have to do it for another year,” Chairman George Dunlap said at the end of the meeting. “Thank you Jesus.”

Commissioners set the tax rate at 47.31 cents per $100 of value for the fiscal year that begins July 1. This is 1.6 cents higher than the revenue-neutral rate, which is what’s needed to bring in the same amount of money as the current year.

Cotham opposed a tax hike because of the burden to residents.

Powell made a last-minute attempt to include funding for a new sheriff training facility — something Sheriff Gary McFadden says has been sorely needed for years. Dunlap pushed back against Powell’s attempt.

“We voted on these items several times and they all failed,” Dunlap said about informal “straw votes” held last week. “I think it’s rather arrogant to come in here tonight and attempt to do the very same thing.”

Commissioners also approved a $2.5 billion bond referendum for up to 30 new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in its 2023-2024 budget. Cotham and Arthur Griffin opposed. Commissioners will approve the language for the ballot at a later date.

What does all that mean for the average Mecklenburg County resident? Here’s a few ways the county — and its residents’ wallets — could change after July 1.

Your property tax bill could increase at least $15

Some property owners saw their updated value skyrocket in this year’s countywide revaluation. For most, this will translate to a rise in next year’s tax bill.

Commissioners hiking the rate 1.6 cents will result in 91% of Mecklenburg homeowners paying higher taxes on their home or property. Of the more than 300,000 people affected, 243,000 will see increases larger than $15 on their bills, according to a county projection.

Business owners will be affected too, but not as severely, with the county projecting 55% of commercial properties to see tax bill increases. Commercial property values rose slower in Mecklenburg than residences in the recent revaluation.

More tax increases needed if voters pass bond

The budget approval also means voters will decide this November if the county goes $2.5 billion into debt to pay for 12 elementary schools, seven middle schools, 10 high schools and an athletic complex.

If voters say “yes,” Mecklenburg CFO David Boyd projects a need for a 1 cent increase in fiscal year 2025 and additional increases in future years to pay off the debt.

CMS initially had even more school projects costing nearly $3 billion in an earlier bond proposal. State Treasurer Dale Folwell warned the county about handling that amount of debt. County staff said that amount would be tough to handle. And last month, Diorio recommended the $2.5 billion amount voters will decide on this November.

If the $2.5B bond passes & voters approve, the county is "projecting the need for a 1 cent increase in FY25 (and additional increases in future years"





The county also voted to fund CMS’ requested $38.9 million increase for its operating budget, nearly 80% of which will go to teacher and other employee salaries and benefits.

CMS Chairwoman Elyse Dashew was “overjoyed” with the budget’s approval.

“I am thankful that the school board and the county commission can join efforts in terms of supporting improved student outcomes in Mecklenburg County,” Dashew said. “This budget is excellent news for the students of CMS, and for those employees who serve those students.”

Griffin says he's going to vote against putting the school bond on the ballot, saying tax increases required to fund it would put a burden on residents. "I cannot support it"

Here are the school projects in the bond referendum in no particular order:





New additions to parks, greenways

The budget includes $448 million for 37 new parks and greenway projects:

▪ Greenway expansions at the following creeks: Mallard, Sugar, Briar, McDowell, Clarke, McMullen and McAlpine

▪ Improvements and upgrades to: Tuckaseegee Park and Recreation Center, Wilmore Park, Oakhurst Park, Grier Heights Park, Albemarle Road Recreation Center, Rozzelles Ferry Nature Preserve, Berryhill Nature Preserve and Wallace Pruitt Recreational Center

▪ Dredging projects at the lakes at Park Road Park and Freedom Park

▪ Basketball court and trail preservation in various locations

▪ New pickleball courts and skate parks added to various locations

▪ A new 4.5-acre park at Eastland Yards that could include an ice skating rink and a water feature





3% raises for all county employees

All full-time and part-time county employees will receive a 3% across-the-board salary increase in the upcoming fiscal year. Performance-based pay increases average 2.5%

New Nations Ford Library

The capital improvement plan also includes $146 million for eight library projects, including a new branch on Nations Ford Road, funds for the renovation of ImaginOn and the Main Library uptown.

The Sugar Creek and West Boulevard branches are also expected to relocate and expand, and $6.6 million is set aside money for land acquisition in Eastland and Prosperity Village.