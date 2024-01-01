Higher wages and pricier post: What changes in France from January 2024?

From raising the minimum wage to boosting electric cars, making composting mandatory and helping cover the cost of repairing household appliances, the French government is introducing several policies from 1 January 2024 that it says will make France fairer, greener and better off. But with inflation still running high, not every change will be welcome.

Inflation in France has been easing since its record spike in early 2023, but it remains higher than it has been for most of the past decade.

For wages and benefits pegged to inflation, that means an increase too.

■ Higher minimum wage, pension boost

France's minimum wage, which is automatically adjusted each January according to inflation, is increasing this year from €11.52 per hour before tax to €11.65, a rise of 1.13 percent.

Those in full-time employment will receive an extra €19.72 a month, bringing their salary to €1,766.92.

State pensions have also been revalued to keep up with inflation, with a 5.3 percent increase.

■ Income tax adjusted

Indexed to inflation, the scale that determines income tax rate is being adjusted: each earnings bracket will be increased by 4.8 percent.

■ More money for interns

People completing an internship will receive 30 cents per hour more from January. The government has raised the statutory minimum pay for interns from €4.05 an hour to €4.35.

■ Meal vouchers valid for groceries

High inflation also means higher prices, and 2024 will see costs keeping up.

■ Post

La Poste says the changes reflect inflation and falling demand for physical mail.

■ Cigarettes



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Britain delays post-Brexit border checks on EU goods until 2024

Louvre museum to hike ticket price to 22 euros from January 2024

Europe counts down to Ariane 6 rocket's maiden launch in mid-2024