Here are highest, lowest rated schools across Kentucky based on 2022-2023 test data
The Kentucky Department of Education released its annual test score data for the 2022-2023 school year, with overall ratings that correspond to colors.
Each elementary, middle and high school program in the state was rated 1 through 5, corresponding to red (lowest performance), orange, yellow, green and blue (highest performance).
The tables below outline the top and bottom rated schools in the state broken down by grade level.