Although you probably shouldn't base your career choice solely on salary, it pays to know which positions can help you live comfortably in your state . To help you find those opportunities, GOBankingRates identified the highest-paying jobs in every state, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It probably won't comes as a surprise to know that many of the most lucrative jobs are based in healthcare .

With the cost of living on the rise in many parts of the country, you might be considering a career change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Highest-Paid Job in Your State

Although you probably shouldn’t base your career choice solely on salary, it pays to know which positions can help you live comfortably in your state. To help you find those opportunities, GOBankingRates identified the highest-paying jobs in every state, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It probably won’t comes as a surprise to know that many of the most lucrative jobs are based in healthcare.

Alabama: Orthodontist

Salary: $289,740

An orthodontist’s salary can go far in Alabama, which is one of the states with the lowest cost of living. And Alabama’s orthodontists have the distinction of having the best-paying job on our list, in any state.

Orthodontists make a good salary, but it can cost a lot to earn it. At the University of Alabama-Birmingham, for example, four-year tuition at the School of Dentistry can cost about $109,000. The figure is more like $252,000 for non-Alabama residents paying out-of-state tuition.

Alaska: Pediatrician

Salary: $265,750

High pediatrician salaries help offset the high cost of living in Alaska. And you’ll benefit from the lack of a state income tax, which makes Alaska one of the states where you can keep more of your paycheck.

Arizona: Orthodontist

Salary: $284,310

Being an orthodontist in Arizona is the No. 8 top-paying job in the country compared to the other jobs on this list. Overall, it’s one of the highest-paying healthcare jobs.

Arkansas: Internist

Salary: $247,280

Internal medicine specialists in Arkansas benefit from living in a state with one of the lowest cost of living. However, among the highest-paying jobs in every state, an internist in Arkansas makes the second-lowest salary.

California: Anesthesiologist

Salary: $283,860

Anesthesiologists in California are among the top-paid professionals in all of the U.S. — their salary ranks No. 9 overall — which is a good thing because California is one of the most expensive states in America.

Colorado: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Salary: $277,770

Topping the list of jobs that pay well in Colorado is obstetrician and gynecologist. Although OB-GYNs make a high average salary in the state, the highest-paid public employee in Colorado makes millions.

Connecticut: Anesthesiologist

Salary: $269,350

Anesthesiologists are at the top of the bunch in the Constitution State, with their high salaries helping to offset the high cost of living. Connecticut has one of the highest living costs in the U.S., and housing in the Northeast state is particularly expensive.

Delaware: Surgeon

Salary: $286,400

Delaware surgeons earn a good living — the fourth-highest salary among all the highest-paying jobs in each of the states — but they put in the time to get there. In addition to medical school, surgeons have to endure a residency that is at least five years long.

Florida: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Salary: $288,450

The Sunshine State’s oral and maxillofacial surgeons earn the second-highest mean salary of all the highest-paying jobs across the states. Becoming a surgeon in this field requires a four-year graduate degree in dentistry, and a minimum of four years in a general surgery training program.

Georgia: Surgeon

Salary: $277,260

Georgia surgeons have the same long residency as all surgeons — five years or longer. But the $277,260 salary goes a long way in a state with a low cost of living.

Hawaii: Podiatrist

Salary: $280,880

Hawaiian podiatrists make a good salary by any standard, though their income is just above average for the highest-paid jobs in most other states. It’s important to have a healthy income in a state like Hawaii, which is one of the states with the highest cost of living.

Idaho: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Salary: $281,710

Idaho obstetricians and gynecologists enjoy a winning combination — high salaries with low living costs.

Illinois: Anesthesiologist

Salary: $259,520

Illinois anesthesiologists don’t have the highest average salary on our list — the salary is actually the sixth-lowest. However, it’s still significantly more than what some of the highest-paying tech jobs offer.

Indiana: Anesthesiologist

Salary: $273,570

Indiana anesthesiologists earn a salary that ranks toward the middle of this list.

Iowa: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Salary: $264,910

Iowan salaries for oral and maxillofacial surgeons fall toward the bottom of this ranking, but they enjoy low costs relative to the rest of the nation. The overall Iowan price index comes in about 9 percent below the national average.