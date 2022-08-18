The highest paid jobs you can get with just A-levels

Highest Paying Jobs Degree Education University

As thousands of sixth-formers discover their A-level results, many will be disappointed having missed the grades to go to the university of their choice.

Thankfully there is a silver lining in the form of entry-level jobs with salaries over £30,000 that are still within reach of applicants who do not have a degree.

It comes as accountancy giant PwC scrapped its requirement for applicants to have at least a 2:1 degree in a bid to boost diversity.

PwC said relaxing the entry requirement would help to “diversify its graduate intake through broader access to talented young people, who may not have the top academic achievements, but have the attributes and all round proven capabilities for a career with the firm”.

Ian Elliott, chief people officer at PwC, said: “Talent and potential is determined by more than academic grades.”

According to job site Indeed, a handful of roles available to those without degrees pay over £24,000 a year on average.

The most well-paid job listed was as a fibre network installer (£34,000 a year), followed by junior roles in software engineering (£31,600) and traditional engineering (£26,700).

Though not listed on Indeed, the Metropolitan police pay non-degree holding recruits £31,500 a year as a starting salary, rising to between £33,000 and £34,000 after probation.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed real wages have fallen by 4pc, sending salaries back to the same level as 2006 after the cost of living has been taken into account.

Regular pay packets are no bigger than they were before the financial crisis after accounting for inflation, according to the ONS.

Despite this, Pawel Adrjan, of Indeed, said the jobs market was still showing signs of strength, “raising the possibility that the labour market could remain fairly strong for the foreseeable future despite the gloomy economic outlook”.

But he added: “Hiring activity appears to have reached a turning point, with total job postings on Indeed down 4pc from their March 2022 peak.

“Job vacancies remain high at over 1.2 million in the three months to July, with Indeed data showing that employers continue to hire actively and post new jobs in the run-up to the peak Christmas hiring season as the weekly inflow of new postings remains 39pc above its pre-pandemic level.”