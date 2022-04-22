These are the highest-paid open Columbia government jobs. One tops out at over $112,000

If you’re interested in work like helping maintain and improve water systems, information technology or providing municipal legal counsel, then the city of Columbia might have a relatively high-paying job for you.

Out of the more than 100 open jobs listed on the city’s website since the start of the year, nine offer salary ranges that peak over $70,000.

But which one offers the highest possible salary?

The top spot goes to deputy director of major capital projects, with a salary range of $86,283.80 to $112,168.83.

The city’s website states that the position assists the director of utility operations in developing, planning and strategy to assure that Columbia Water is sustainable over time. The person hired would oversee development of utility master plans, manage Columbia Water’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and other improvement programs.

The next highest-paid open job on the list is assistant city attorney, with a salary range of $74,250 to $96,525.

The person hired would assist the city attorney in performing legal work such as preparing ordinances, resolutions and opinions; preparing legal memoranda; reviewing documents and representing the city in civil cases, appeals and administrative matters.

Or perhaps traffic engineering holds more interest for you.

The position of city traffic engineer is listed as open with a salary range of $60,949 to $77,710.

The person hired for the job would plan, direct and supervise the activities of the traffic engineering/operations division; investigate and resolve related problems and public complaints.

If you have high-level computer skills, then maybe IT network administrator is the right fit.

With a salary range of $70,434 to $89,803, the listed open job would require participation in the planning, installation, monitoring, maintenance, support and optimization of all network hardware, software and communication links. This individual would be required to analyze and resolve network hardware and software issues in a timely and accurate fashion.

To view the total list of open city of Columbia jobs and to apply, click here.

Below are the city’s 21 listed open jobs so far this year that offer maximum pay of $60,000 or higher.

IT Network administrator - information technology

$70,434.56 - $89,803.14

Water maintenance assistant superintendent - water distribution and maintenance





$56,696 - $72,288.45

Assistant wastewater maintenance superintendent - wastewater maintenance





$56,696.94 - $72,288.45

City traffic engineer - traffic engineering





$60,949.26 - $77,710.47

Deputy director of major capital projects





$86,283.80 - $112,168.83 (possible highest paid)

Wastewater lift station O and M coordinator - metro wastewater plant





$49,061.62 - $62,553.62

Deputy zoning administrator - planning and development services





$52,740.89 - $67.244.71

IT Network administrator - information technology





$70,434.56 - $89,803.14

Wastewater plant chief operator - Metro Wastewater Plant





$52,740.89 - $67,244.71

Material Control supervisor





$44,964.19 - $69,694

Water distribution system foreman - water distribution and maintenance





$49,061.62 - $62,553.62

Water plant RTE maintenance coordinator





$52,740 - $67,244

Mapping technician, senior - engineering





$49,061 - $62,553

Water plant operator, Lead - Columbia Canal Water Plant





$49,061 - $62,553

Assistant City Attorney, senior - Legal





$74,250 - $96,525

Wastewater Plant Lead operator (second shift) Metro Wastewater Plant





$49,061 - $62,553

Water distribution and maintenance inspector





$49,061 - $62,553

Water plant operator, Lead - Columbia Canal Water Plant





$49,061 - $62,553

Grants administrator - budget and program management office





$56,696 - $72,288

Civil engineer, senior - engineering





$65,520 - $83,538

Civil engineering specialist - engineering





$56,696 - $72,288