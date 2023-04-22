Here are the highest paid open SC government jobs in 2023. One tops out at $325K

One ff the 2,156 jobs the state of South Carolina wants to fill is a psychiatrist for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

With a range of $225,000 to $325,000 a year, it is the highest salary for open jobs as of Friday.

This is the state agency that provides services for people with lifelong conditions such as intellectual disability, autism, and traumatic brain injury.

Salary.com puts the average salary for a psychiatrist in South Carolina at just under $230,000.

The state is regularly looking for psychiatrists and other medical personnel in many agencies and departments.

Also listed Friday was a job posting for a physician at the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs with a salary of $160,000 to $200,000 a year. Salary.com says the average salary for a general practitioner in South Carolina is between $182,629 and $237,951.

The Department of Mental Health in Berkeley County needs a nurse and is offering between $77,513 and $143,415 a year.

The same salary range is in place for an actuary with The Department of Insurance and vice president for apprenticeship Carolina with the Technical College System.

The Department of Mental Health in Richland County needs a psychologist to work with the Department of Corrections. The job performed psychological evaluations, testing and therapy to inmates, including those who are suicidal.

The Department of Corrections, meanwhile, needs a psychiatric nurse at Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County. The salary range is $124,955 to $127,955.

Corrections also needs a deputy director for operations to oversee multiple prisons. The job description says this employee will “track trends and identify red flags that could be detrimental to the institutions.”

The deputy director also takes part in finding inmates who escape and goes to prisons when there is an emergency.

It doesn’t say which region this job entails, but in big red capital letters the job posting notes “on call 24/7. Statewide travel.”

The state job site lists a position with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce with a slightly different way to reach applicants. It starts, “Are you tired of recording time and billing hours in private practice? Do you have a desire to give back to our state through meaningful public service? Are you ready to lead a diverse team of lawyers, paralegals, and other professionals, while maintaining a healthy work/life balance?”

The job requires a law degree and eight years of legal experience.

The salary range is $100,000 to $125,000.00 a year.

Among other listings are cybersecurity manager for Trident Technical College in North Charleston, public relations at the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Election Commission, and several temporary part-time jobs at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Greenville teaching dance. visual arts, German, music and history.

The Department of Natural Resources needs pilots in the Columbia area for scheduled and non-scheduled missions outside routine working hours. Pay is $52,357 to $96,869.