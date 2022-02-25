Here are the highest-paid state job openings in SLO County right now — and how to apply

State work is often believed to be attractive to potential workers for the benefits and pension offered — and in San Luis Obispo County, some of those jobs can even come with major paychecks.

As of Friday, there are 123 openings with California agencies based out of SLO County, according to job listing website CalCareers.ca.gov.

Of those, 23 could net you a monthly paycheck of more than $10,000.

Many of the highest-paid positions are medical or mental health listings open at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo or Atascadero State Hospital, though some other state agencies also are looking for workers.

Here is a roundup of the highest-paid open listings as of Feb. 25.

Chief psychiatrist | permanent full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services, California Men’s Colony

Salary: $25,663 to $31,808 per month

The chief psychiatrist — under the general direction of the chief executive officer and with close consultation of the statewide chief psychiatrist — develops, oversees and directs the quality and operations of physician services within psychiatry for the psychiatric treatment of individuals housed at the California Men’s Colony.

The filing deadline is March 4.

Staff psychiatrist | permanent full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services, California Men’s Colony

Salary: $22,763 to $28,072 per month

California Correction Health Care Services is seeking psychiatrists with an interest in correctional and forensic psychiatry to work in the Mental Health Program at the California Men’s Colony. The program’s mission is to provide ethical, professional and effective mental health care services for patients. They are committed to providing optimal care, promoting patients’ successful reintegration into society, and reducing recidivism.

The position is open until filled.

Physician and surgeon | permanent full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services, California Men’s Colony

Salary: $22,237 to $25,944 per month

A physician with the California Men’s Colony would be expected to see approximately 10 to 12 patients per day, deliver basic primary care to a diverse patient population and provide education to patients related to chronic disease management.

The position is open until filled.

Physician and surgeon | permanent full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services, California Men’s Colony

Salary: $22,237 to $25,944 per month

A physician with the California Men’s Colony would be expected to see approximately 10 to 12 patients per day, deliver basic primary care to a diverse patient population and provide education to patients related to chronic disease management.

The department is also looking for a limited term physician with the same job description and pay scale, and limited-term part-time and permanent part-time physicians at a lower pay scale.

The position is open until filled.

Staff psychiatrist | permanent full-time

Department: Department of State Hospitals, Atascadero

Salary: $21,681 to $26,736 per month

The staff psychiatrist performs psychiatric evaluations and provides clinical leadership. They write orders for admission, transfer, discharge, medications, restraints and seclusion and suicide precautions as necessary, and evaluate and document assaultive incidents and suicidal threats, attempts and self-harm behaviors. They meet monthly with each assigned patient and provide daily sick call for patients. They may be called upon to prepare court reports.

The hospital also has short-term (12-month), limited term intermittent, retired annuitant and permanent part-time positions open with the same job description.

The filing deadline is March 29.

Senior psychiatrist specialist | permanent full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services, Correctional and Rehab Services

Salary: $12,938 to $29,474 per month

The senior psychiatrist specialist is responsible for providing direct assistance to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation institutions, which includes the identification and removal of obstacles to providing psychiatric services, identification and monitoring of corrective action plans and participation in quality management processes. With focus on court-ordered directives, the position will work to make improvements in productivity and quality at the institutions. Statewide travel is required.

The filing deadline is March 1.

Supervising transportation surveyor, Caltrans | permanent full-time

Department: Department of Transportation

Salary: $12,525 to $14,228 per month

Under the general direction of the Central Region Services Division chief, the surveyor serves as the Office Chief of Surveys in District 5, based in San Luis Obispo. The position is responsible for the timely delivery of field and office surveying services throughout District 5, including design surveys, right-of-way engineering, construction surveys, photogrammetry and brokered work. Travel may be required.

The filing deadline is Feb. 28.

What other state jobs are open in San Luis Obispo County?

A number of other state jobs are also open in San Luis Obispo County as of Friday.

Here is a quick look at some those positions, as well as their pay scale. For more information on each of these listings and more, visit the CalCareers website.