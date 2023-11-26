Highest paying jobs in Columbus that require a graduate degree

Education pays.

At least, that’s what Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. Higher degree holders earn more and experience lower unemployment rates than those without degrees or with lesser degrees. On a weekly basis, master’s degree holders earn over $500 more than the median for all U.S. workers over age 25, and doctoral degree holders earn about $850 more than that median. Professional degree holders like doctors, lawyers, and veterinarians earn even more, at nearly $870 more than the median.

However, advanced degrees often cost significant funds to obtain. A year of graduate tuition and fees cost about $19,750 for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The average at private institutions was even more, at $26,620 per year. Some programs offer assistantships or fellowships that offset those costs, but many students will be on the hook for paying or borrowing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Other data from the center, released in July 2023, shows that nearly 3 in 4 graduate students received financial aid in the 2019-20 academic year, in amounts averaging about $25,300.

The catch? Much of the aid doled out to graduate students is in loans. Graduate students who took out loans averaged $26,000, compared to an average of $11,300 in grant funds among recipients. A Center for American Progress analysis found that graduate debt rose from 2010-11 to 2017-18 while undergraduate debt fell, and the share of student debt accumulated by graduate students rose to 40%.

Is the higher pay worth the cost? That’s up to prospective graduate students to decide. Using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Columbus, painting a clearer picture of the earnings potential. Jobs listed here require a master’s, doctorate, or other professional degree and are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Read on to see what a graduate degree could earn you in Columbus.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $76,130

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 110 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#49. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

– Median annual wage: $76,210

– Median hourly wage: $36.64

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 270 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#48. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $76,720

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 310 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#47. Epidemiologists

– Median annual wage: $76,730

– Median hourly wage: $36.89

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 100 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#46. Social work teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $76,770

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 120 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#45. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $77,540

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 150 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#44. School psychologists

– Median annual wage: $78,710

– Median hourly wage: $37.84

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 390 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#43. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $79,280

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 90 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#42. Political science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $79,760

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 90 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#41. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $79,950

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 110 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#40. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $80,060

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 150 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#39. Business teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $81,120

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 820 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#38. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $81,310

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 840 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#37. Biochemists and biophysicists

– Median annual wage: $81,540

– Median hourly wage: $39.20

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 130 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#36. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $81,570

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 190 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#35. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $82,040

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 340 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#34. Speech-language pathologists

– Median annual wage: $82,710

– Median hourly wage: $39.77

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 1,110 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#33. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $82,740

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 310 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#32. Clinical and counseling psychologists

– Median annual wage: $83,380

– Median hourly wage: $40.09

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 430 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#31. History teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $84,010

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 130 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#30. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $88,320

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 50 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#29. Occupational therapists

– Median annual wage: $95,660

– Median hourly wage: $45.99

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 1,000 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $95,860

– Median hourly wage: $46.09

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 1,230 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#27. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $100,550

– Median hourly wage: $48.34

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 1,580 people (1.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#26. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Median annual wage: $102,150

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 1,890 people (1.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#25. Podiatrists

– Median annual wage: $102,270

– Median hourly wage: $49.17

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#24. Physics teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $102,340

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 100 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#23. Economists

– Median annual wage: $104,330

– Median hourly wage: $50.16

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#22. Family medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $106,860

– Median hourly wage: $51.37

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 630 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#21. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $107,020

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 1,110 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#20. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $109,350

– Median hourly wage: $52.57

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 680 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#19. Psychologists, all other

– Median annual wage: $111,070

– Median hourly wage: $53.40

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 70 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#18. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $113,570

– Median hourly wage: $54.60

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 2,430 people (2.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#17. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $114,230

– Median hourly wage: $54.92

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 4,480 people (4.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#16. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $125,920

– Median hourly wage: $60.54

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 790 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#15. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $129,340

– Median hourly wage: $62.18

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 270 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#14. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $131,350

– Median hourly wage: $63.15

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 2,520 people (2.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#13. Physicists

– Median annual wage: $132,050

– Median hourly wage: $63.48

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 80 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#12. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $134,830

– Median hourly wage: $64.82

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 720 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $143,940

– Median hourly wage: $69.20

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 400 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#10. Obstetricians and gynecologists

– Median annual wage: $168,690

– Median hourly wage: $81.10

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 520 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#9. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $179,260

– Median hourly wage: $86.19

– Education required: Master’s degree

– Total employment: 730 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#8. Physicians, all other

– Median annual wage: $181,090

– Median hourly wage: $87.06

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 2,040 people (1.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#7. Pediatricians, general

– Median annual wage: $217,230

– Median hourly wage: $104.44

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 370 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#6. Psychiatrists

– Median annual wage: $231,220

– Median hourly wage: $111.16

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#1. Anesthesiologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 370 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 190 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#1. Physicians, pathologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: 110 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

#1. Surgeons, all other (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Internship/residency

