These are the highest paying jobs in Oklahoma that don't require a college degree

The cost of tuition and fees to attend a public college in the United States is tens of thousands of dollars, and not everyone wants to wait four years to earn a salary.

In Oklahoma, the average yearly salary of a high school graduate is under $32,000. Comparatively, the average salary of Oklahomans with a bachelor’s degree is nearly $48,000.

The state still offers high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree, and some of these occupations earn more than double the average salary of Oklahomans who graduated college.

High-paying jobs in Oklahoma that don’t require a college degree

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here are 10 high-paying occupations in the state that don’t require a college degree and their annual mean wage.

Commercial pilot: $113,170

Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $100,770

Postmasters and mail superintendents: $85,370

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers: $84,720

Police and detective supervisors: $81,130

Transportation inspectors: $79,480

Power plant operators: $78,500

Non retail sales supervisors: $78,810

Fire inspectors and investigators: $76,440

Electrical powerline installers and repairers: $68,650

High-demand jobs in Oklahoma that don’t require a college degree

According to Oklahoma’s list of critical occupations, here are some of the state’s high-demand occupations that don’t require a college degree and their median annual earnings.

Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers: $48,276

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: $47,736

Firefighters: $47,528

Computer user support specialist: $47,424

Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers: $47,195

Automotive service technicians and mechanics: $46,176

Paramedics: $38,646

Industrial truck and tractor operators: $38,084

Dental assistants: $37,523

Rescue and recyclable material collectors: $37,211

