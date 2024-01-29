These are the highest paying jobs in Oklahoma that don't require a college degree

Alexia Aston, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

The cost of tuition and fees to attend a public college in the United States is tens of thousands of dollars, and not everyone wants to wait four years to earn a salary.

In Oklahoma, the average yearly salary of a high school graduate is under $32,000. Comparatively, the average salary of Oklahomans with a bachelor’s degree is nearly $48,000.

The state still offers high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree, and some of these occupations earn more than double the average salary of Oklahomans who graduated college.

High-paying jobs in Oklahoma that don’t require a college degree

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here are 10 high-paying occupations in the state that don’t require a college degree and their annual mean wage.

  • Commercial pilot: $113,170

  • Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $100,770

  • Postmasters and mail superintendents: $85,370

  • Elevator and escalator installers and repairers: $84,720

  • Police and detective supervisors: $81,130

  • Transportation inspectors: $79,480

  • Power plant operators: $78,500

  • Non retail sales supervisors: $78,810

  • Fire inspectors and investigators: $76,440

  • Electrical powerline installers and repairers: $68,650

High-demand jobs in Oklahoma that don’t require a college degree

According to Oklahoma’s list of critical occupations, here are some of the state’s high-demand occupations that don’t require a college degree and their median annual earnings.

  • Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers: $48,276

  • Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: $47,736

  • Firefighters: $47,528

  • Computer user support specialist: $47,424

  • Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers: $47,195

  • Automotive service technicians and mechanics: $46,176

  • Paramedics: $38,646

  • Industrial truck and tractor operators: $38,084

  • Dental assistants: $37,523

  • Rescue and recyclable material collectors: $37,211

