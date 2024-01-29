These are the highest paying jobs in Oklahoma that don't require a college degree
The cost of tuition and fees to attend a public college in the United States is tens of thousands of dollars, and not everyone wants to wait four years to earn a salary.
In Oklahoma, the average yearly salary of a high school graduate is under $32,000. Comparatively, the average salary of Oklahomans with a bachelor’s degree is nearly $48,000.
The state still offers high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree, and some of these occupations earn more than double the average salary of Oklahomans who graduated college.
High-paying jobs in Oklahoma that don’t require a college degree
Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here are 10 high-paying occupations in the state that don’t require a college degree and their annual mean wage.
Commercial pilot: $113,170
Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $100,770
Postmasters and mail superintendents: $85,370
Elevator and escalator installers and repairers: $84,720
Police and detective supervisors: $81,130
Transportation inspectors: $79,480
Power plant operators: $78,500
Non retail sales supervisors: $78,810
Fire inspectors and investigators: $76,440
Electrical powerline installers and repairers: $68,650
High-demand jobs in Oklahoma that don’t require a college degree
According to Oklahoma’s list of critical occupations, here are some of the state’s high-demand occupations that don’t require a college degree and their median annual earnings.
Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers: $48,276
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: $47,736
Firefighters: $47,528
Computer user support specialist: $47,424
Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers: $47,195
Automotive service technicians and mechanics: $46,176
Paramedics: $38,646
Industrial truck and tractor operators: $38,084
Dental assistants: $37,523
Rescue and recyclable material collectors: $37,211
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma jobs: These high-paying careers don't require a college degree