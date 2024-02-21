Highland area scholars, Feb. 21 edition

Belleville News-Democrat

Bradley University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Bradley University:

  • Abby Johnson of Aviston

Missouri State University

The following area students are recent graduates of Missouri State University:

  • Megan Frey of Pocahontas

  • Christian Pratt of Highland

West Kentucky Community and Technical College

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at West Kentucky Community and Technical College:

  • Theodore Schweitzer of Saint Jacob