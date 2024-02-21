Highland area scholars, Feb. 21 edition
Bradley University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Bradley University:
Abby Johnson of Aviston
Missouri State University
The following area students are recent graduates of Missouri State University:
Megan Frey of Pocahontas
Christian Pratt of Highland
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at West Kentucky Community and Technical College:
Theodore Schweitzer of Saint Jacob