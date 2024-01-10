Highland area scholars, Jan. 10 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

McKendree University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at McKendree University:

  • Trina Brokering of New Baden

  • Adam Calver of Trenton

  • Kyle Elmore of Trenton

  • Grant Fridley of Trenton

  • Jeremy Gilbreth of Carlyle

  • Chloe Gough of Highland

  • Bailey Jo Grigg of Marine

  • Kara Guetersloh of Carlyle

  • Tommy Hagen of Breese

  • Raeghan Henrichs of Highland

  • Tayler Jung of St. Jacob

  • Abbi Kampwerth of Aviston

  • Hannah Kampwerth of Carlyle

  • Trista Kinkel of Pocahontas

  • Connie Litteken of Trenton

  • Megan Melone of Trenton

  • Caroline Peters of New Baden

  • Caitlyn Sellers of Breese

  • Emma Szczblewski of Beckemeyer

  • Nicholas Timmermann of Germantown

  • Riley Wuebbels of Beckemeyer

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at McKendree University:

  • Leah Anderson of Carlyle

  • Erin Banks of Highland

  • Caroline Brown of New Baden

  • Jillian Chapman of Albers

  • Molly Detmer of Saint Rose

  • Samantha Elling of Breese

  • Elizabeth Eubanks of Albers

  • Griffin Frahm of Highland

  • Gabriel Gagen of Aviston

  • Juliana Garland of Breese

  • Brittney Holthaus of Carlyle

  • Dannielle Howard of Highland

  • Ashleigh Jamruk of Breese

  • Kelsey Kaber of Germantown

  • Makenna Keith of St. Jacob

  • Lauren LeClaire of Albers

  • Marieva Mallrich of Highland

  • Elissa Ottenschnieder of Germantown

  • Madelynn Reed of New Baden

  • Baylee Revermann of Albers

  • Brendan Strieker of Aviston

  • Evan Sutton of Highland

  • Andrea Thole of Aviston

  • Claire Tonnies of New Baden

  • Kimberly Whipple of Carlyle

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

  • Tyler Primas of Highland

