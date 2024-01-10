Highland area scholars, Jan. 10 edition

McKendree University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at McKendree University:

Trina Brokering of New Baden

Adam Calver of Trenton

Kyle Elmore of Trenton

Grant Fridley of Trenton

Jeremy Gilbreth of Carlyle

Chloe Gough of Highland

Bailey Jo Grigg of Marine

Kara Guetersloh of Carlyle

Tommy Hagen of Breese

Raeghan Henrichs of Highland

Tayler Jung of St. Jacob

Abbi Kampwerth of Aviston

Hannah Kampwerth of Carlyle

Trista Kinkel of Pocahontas

Connie Litteken of Trenton

Megan Melone of Trenton

Caroline Peters of New Baden

Caitlyn Sellers of Breese

Emma Szczblewski of Beckemeyer

Nicholas Timmermann of Germantown

Riley Wuebbels of Beckemeyer

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at McKendree University:

Leah Anderson of Carlyle

Erin Banks of Highland

Caroline Brown of New Baden

Jillian Chapman of Albers

Molly Detmer of Saint Rose

Samantha Elling of Breese

Elizabeth Eubanks of Albers

Griffin Frahm of Highland

Gabriel Gagen of Aviston

Juliana Garland of Breese

Brittney Holthaus of Carlyle

Dannielle Howard of Highland

Ashleigh Jamruk of Breese

Kelsey Kaber of Germantown

Makenna Keith of St. Jacob

Lauren LeClaire of Albers

Marieva Mallrich of Highland

Elissa Ottenschnieder of Germantown

Madelynn Reed of New Baden

Baylee Revermann of Albers

Brendan Strieker of Aviston

Evan Sutton of Highland

Andrea Thole of Aviston

Claire Tonnies of New Baden

Kimberly Whipple of Carlyle

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

Tyler Primas of Highland