Highland area scholars, Jan. 10 edition
McKendree University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at McKendree University:
Trina Brokering of New Baden
Adam Calver of Trenton
Kyle Elmore of Trenton
Grant Fridley of Trenton
Jeremy Gilbreth of Carlyle
Chloe Gough of Highland
Bailey Jo Grigg of Marine
Kara Guetersloh of Carlyle
Tommy Hagen of Breese
Raeghan Henrichs of Highland
Tayler Jung of St. Jacob
Abbi Kampwerth of Aviston
Hannah Kampwerth of Carlyle
Trista Kinkel of Pocahontas
Connie Litteken of Trenton
Megan Melone of Trenton
Caroline Peters of New Baden
Caitlyn Sellers of Breese
Emma Szczblewski of Beckemeyer
Nicholas Timmermann of Germantown
Riley Wuebbels of Beckemeyer
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at McKendree University:
Leah Anderson of Carlyle
Erin Banks of Highland
Caroline Brown of New Baden
Jillian Chapman of Albers
Molly Detmer of Saint Rose
Samantha Elling of Breese
Elizabeth Eubanks of Albers
Griffin Frahm of Highland
Gabriel Gagen of Aviston
Juliana Garland of Breese
Brittney Holthaus of Carlyle
Dannielle Howard of Highland
Ashleigh Jamruk of Breese
Kelsey Kaber of Germantown
Makenna Keith of St. Jacob
Lauren LeClaire of Albers
Marieva Mallrich of Highland
Elissa Ottenschnieder of Germantown
Madelynn Reed of New Baden
Baylee Revermann of Albers
Brendan Strieker of Aviston
Evan Sutton of Highland
Andrea Thole of Aviston
Claire Tonnies of New Baden
Kimberly Whipple of Carlyle
Southern New Hampshire University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:
Tyler Primas of Highland