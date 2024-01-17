Highland area scholars, Jan. 17 edition

Miami University

The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Miami University:

Katie Brown of Highland

Northern Illinois University

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Northern Illinois University:

Joshua Reed of Highland

Maddie Rock of Highland

McKinley Saffel of Marine

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Reagan Crask of Highland

Faith Hickam of Pocahontas

Nicole Knackstedt of Alhambra

Allie Rinderer of Highland

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Nevaeh Brown of Highland

Hollyn Diamond of Pocahontas

Lily Niebrugge of Highland

Klara Schildroth of Aviston