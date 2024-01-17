Highland area scholars, Jan. 17 edition
Miami University
The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Miami University:
Katie Brown of Highland
Northern Illinois University
The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Northern Illinois University:
Joshua Reed of Highland
Maddie Rock of Highland
McKinley Saffel of Marine
Southeast Missouri State University
The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Reagan Crask of Highland
Faith Hickam of Pocahontas
Nicole Knackstedt of Alhambra
Allie Rinderer of Highland
The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Nevaeh Brown of Highland
Reagan Crask of Highland
Hollyn Diamond of Pocahontas
Faith Hickam of Pocahontas
Nicole Knackstedt of Alhambra
Lily Niebrugge of Highland
Allie Rinderer of Highland
Klara Schildroth of Aviston