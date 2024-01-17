Highland area scholars, Jan. 17 edition

Miami University

The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Miami University:

  • Katie Brown of Highland

Northern Illinois University

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Northern Illinois University:

  • Joshua Reed of Highland

  • Maddie Rock of Highland

  • McKinley Saffel of Marine

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Reagan Crask of Highland

  • Faith Hickam of Pocahontas

  • Nicole Knackstedt of Alhambra

  • Allie Rinderer of Highland

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Nevaeh Brown of Highland

  • Reagan Crask of Highland

  • Hollyn Diamond of Pocahontas

  • Faith Hickam of Pocahontas

  • Nicole Knackstedt of Alhambra

  • Lily Niebrugge of Highland

  • Allie Rinderer of Highland

  • Klara Schildroth of Aviston

