Highland area scholars, Jan. 31 edition

Carthage College

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Carthage College:

Madi Crawford of Highland

Edgewood College

The following area student earned Semester Honors for the fall 2023 semester at Edgewood College:

Julia McPhillips of Highland

Iowa State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Iowa State University:

Samuel Hersom of Highland

Isaac Irving of Highland

Katelyn Mertz of Alhambra

Middle Tennessee State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State University:

Danny Osborn of Marine

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

Laila Bailey of Highland

Morgan BonDurant of Highland

Ella Drysdale of Highland

Makenna Frierdich of St. Jacob

Natalie Houk of Highland

Lexie Korte of Highland

Sarah Lipski of Highland

Ryton Miller of Alhambra

Ryker Miller of Alhambra

Jacob Noll of Highland

Mason Steinbeck of Highland

Reese Tackett of Highland

Olivia Wilke of Highland

University of Alabama

The following area student is a fall 2023 graduate of the University of Alabama:

Jordan Barberis of St. Jacob

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama:

Bree Etherton of Highland

John Koerkenmeier of Aviston

Faith Scott of Highland

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama:

Jordan Barberis of St. Jacob

University of Mississippi

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

Connie Crawford of Highland

Reece Korte of Highland