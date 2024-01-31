Highland area scholars, Jan. 31 edition
Carthage College
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Carthage College:
Madi Crawford of Highland
Edgewood College
The following area student earned Semester Honors for the fall 2023 semester at Edgewood College:
Julia McPhillips of Highland
Iowa State University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Iowa State University:
Samuel Hersom of Highland
Isaac Irving of Highland
Katelyn Mertz of Alhambra
Middle Tennessee State University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State University:
Danny Osborn of Marine
Missouri State University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:
Laila Bailey of Highland
Morgan BonDurant of Highland
Ella Drysdale of Highland
Makenna Frierdich of St. Jacob
Natalie Houk of Highland
Lexie Korte of Highland
Sarah Lipski of Highland
Ryton Miller of Alhambra
Ryker Miller of Alhambra
Jacob Noll of Highland
Mason Steinbeck of Highland
Reese Tackett of Highland
Olivia Wilke of Highland
University of Alabama
The following area student is a fall 2023 graduate of the University of Alabama:
Jordan Barberis of St. Jacob
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama:
Bree Etherton of Highland
John Koerkenmeier of Aviston
Faith Scott of Highland
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama:
Jordan Barberis of St. Jacob
University of Mississippi
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:
Connie Crawford of Highland
Reece Korte of Highland