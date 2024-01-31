Highland area scholars, Jan. 31 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

Carthage College

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Carthage College:

  • Madi Crawford of Highland

Edgewood College

The following area student earned Semester Honors for the fall 2023 semester at Edgewood College:

  • Julia McPhillips of Highland

Iowa State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Iowa State University:

  • Samuel Hersom of Highland

  • Isaac Irving of Highland

  • Katelyn Mertz of Alhambra

Middle Tennessee State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State University:

  • Danny Osborn of Marine

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

  • Laila Bailey of Highland

  • Morgan BonDurant of Highland

  • Ella Drysdale of Highland

  • Makenna Frierdich of St. Jacob

  • Natalie Houk of Highland

  • Lexie Korte of Highland

  • Sarah Lipski of Highland

  • Ryton Miller of Alhambra

  • Ryker Miller of Alhambra

  • Jacob Noll of Highland

  • Mason Steinbeck of Highland

  • Reese Tackett of Highland

  • Olivia Wilke of Highland

University of Alabama

The following area student is a fall 2023 graduate of the University of Alabama:

  • Jordan Barberis of St. Jacob

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama:

  • Bree Etherton of Highland

  • John Koerkenmeier of Aviston

  • Faith Scott of Highland

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama:

  • Jordan Barberis of St. Jacob

University of Mississippi

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

  • Connie Crawford of Highland

  • Reece Korte of Highland