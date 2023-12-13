Highland Around Town - Dec. 13 edition

Noon Friday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

▪ Way of Lights — 5-9 p.m. thru Sunday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This breathtaking display focuses on the birth of Christ. Free admission, donations accepted. snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24-25.) Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates from through Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free peer-to-peer support group for adults with a mental health condition working towards recovery. Every Wednesday. Open the Zoom app and enter 3914844542. For information: kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

Friday, Dec. 15

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Saturday, Dec. 16

▪ Friends Van Program — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Scooter’s Coffee, 684 N. 12th St., Breese, and 12571 IL-143, Highland. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundations in Breese and Highland are partnering with Scooter’s Coffee to support the Friends Van program. Scoot on through Scooter’s Coffee in Breese or Highland on Saturday, Dec. 16, and 10% of that day’s sales will be donated to the Friends Van program. The Friends Van offers free transportation to medical, dental and personal appointments within a 25-mile radius of Breese and Highland. For more details or to schedule the Friends Van, please call 618-526-8254.

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. Snacks provided. Additional date: Dec. 30. For more information, please call Bob at 618-476-9228, or Bill at 618-531-1589, or check the web site at trainweb.org/memrc.

Sunday, Dec. 17

▪ Cinema St. Louis Golden Anniversaries: ‘The Way We Were’ — 1 p.m. Hi-Pointe Main Theatre, 1005 McCausland Ave., St. Louis. Two desperate people have a wonderful romance, but their political views and convictions drive them apart. Intro and discussion by Lynn Venhaus, a Rotten Tomatoes-approved film critic who reviews for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, KTRS Radio (Jennifer Blome and Wendy Wiese Show), and PopLifeSTL.com. cinemastlouis.org

▪ Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘The Holy Land’ — 3 p.m. Second Presbyterian Church, CWE, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Composer Kerensa Briggs and the poet Charles Anthony Silvestri collaborate to create a new centerpiece for our holiday program, which also describes the Christmas story through the music of Virgil Thomson and Paul Nelson. Additionally, we will perform the beloved traditional carols from John Jacob Niles and John Rutter. chamberchorus.org

Tuesday, Dec. 19

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org