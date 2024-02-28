Highland Around Town - Feb. 28 edition

Noon Friday, March 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Feb. 29

▪ Schnucks Company-Wide Career Fair — 1-5 p.m. All Schnucks store locations. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and 10% discount on Schnucks-brand products for teammates and their immediate family. Part-time positions and full-time department manager positions (at select locations) are also available. To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

Thursday, Feb. 29 thru Sunday, March 3

▪ McKendree University Students present ‘These Shining Lives’ — 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Based on the true story of Catherine Donohue and the women who painted watch faces for the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s, “These Shining Lives” chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. thehett.com

Friday, March 1

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Saturday, March 2

▪ Edwardsville Arts Center Artini Cocktail Competition — 6-10 p.m. The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville. Get ready to sip, savor, and spend a great night with friends as eight local restaurants curate one-of-a-kind cocktails inspired by their choice of famous artwork. Artini Defending Champion, Moussalli’s Prime, will compete this year against Blue Violet, Brick+Bramble, Cleveland Heath, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Foundry Public House, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, and 1818 Chophouse. Prepare your taste buds for a creative journey as these talented participants stir, shake, and pour their way to artistic perfection. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at edwardsvilleartscenter.com, and include cocktails from eight restaurants with specially curated appetizers. Proceeds from the event directly benefit EAC programming. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsor, Witness Distillery, for helping make this event possible.

Other area happenings

▪ Tri-Township Library Spring Garden Series — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in March. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Topics include Culinary Herbs – March 7, Butterflies – March 14, Vegetables – March 21, and Birds – March 28. Reservations recommended; supplies limited. Contact the library at 618-667-2133.

▪ Schlafly Beer annual Stout & Oyster Festival — 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., St. Louis. Schlafly’s Stout & Oyster Festival is the largest of its kind in the Midwest. Schlafly flies in over 50,000 oysters overnight from both coasts, hosts 20 seasoned oyster shuckers to shuck oysters live all weekend, and brews more than 12 stouts exclusively for the popular festival. For more info: schlafly.com.

▪ Leaps for Love: Clays for Childhood Cancer — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Highland Pistol & Rifle Club, 13312 Bellm Road, Highland. This event for shooting enthusiasts includes drink tickets, cash prizes, a silent auction and much more. Pre-registration is required. For more info: facebook.com/events/1404185277110381

▪ ‘Broadway Pops at the Movies!’ with the Masterworks Chorale — 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A delightful revue of Broadway and pop favorites from the silver screen, including The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls and West Side Story. This performance features the Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Chorus and Jazz Ensemble with Steve Jankowski as Master of Ceremonies. This performance is part of McKendree University’s Discovery Series. thehett.com

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday, March 11. Marine Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. The meeting as well as membership is open to the public.

▪ 74th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Cash bar at 6 p.m.; dinner and program 6:30 p.m. The event is in honor of the men and women of Scott Air Force Base. Tickets: $125 - includes sponsoring dinner for attendees and one enlisted member; $50 for military members of the Belle-Scott Committee. Register by Thursday, March 22. 618-233-2015 or https://bit.ly/48op8GI

Public invited to share views on health in Clinton, Madison and Bond counties

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are joining with the respective health departments in their counties – Clinton County, Madison County and Bond County Health Departments – in asking residents of these counties to complete a short survey about health issues in their communities. The brief survey will be used to guide community health efforts for the next three years.

“Our organizations share a common goal of providing resources to the communities and individuals we serve,” said Alex Schneider, HSHS community health outreach specialist. “We look forward to hearing directly from our community so we can work in partnership with them to address identified needs.”

Residents of Clinton, Madison and Bond counties can take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/QH559T2 through March 15. Hard copies will be available at the health departments in these counties. Responses are anonymous.

Non-profit hospitals like both St. Joseph’s hospitals and Holy Family Hospital are required by the Affordable Care Act to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) every three years to identify specific health priorities within the county where those hospitals are located. Hospitals work with other local health care organizations and health departments to collect this data and use it to develop a Community Health Implementation Plan to address the selected priorities.

Following the survey and other information gathering, the hospitals and health departments will determine which health priorities they should address over the next three years and how to implement those priorities. The completed CHNA report with identified health priorities will be available by the end of June 2024.

Four other hospitals in Hospital Sisters Health System are also conducting health needs assessments this month. They are HSHS St. John’s Hospital for Sangamon County, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital for Macon County, HSHS St. Francis Hospital for Montgomery and Macoupin counties, and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for Effingham and Jasper counties.