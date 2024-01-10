Highland Around Town - Jan. 10 edition

Noon Friday, Jan. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Send event info via email to lifestyle@bnd.com. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Jan. 11

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Upon Further Reflection — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from Jan. 11 thru April 5. Edward Jones Office of Bobby Lessentine, CFP, 3141 South Grand, St. Louis. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Green Door Art Gallery is pleased to partner with Bobby Lessentine, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, in presenting Upon Further Reflection, a collection of oil and cold wax paintings by Mark Witzling. Join us for the opening reception on Jan. 11. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibit. Please call before visiting during exhibit hours: 314-772-5304. greendoorartgallery.com

Friday, Jan. 12

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

▪ St. Louis Blues Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, and Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code BLUES, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. Missouri locations also available. Donors will receive a free Blues Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last.

Other area happenings

▪ Germantown Fire Department annual Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dine in or drive-thru carryout. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits & gravy, cornbread, potatoes, plus juice, coffee and milk. Proceeds benefit GFD Fire Cadets and The Backstoppers.

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.

* * *

Carlyle Lake Christmas Tree Recycling Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be collecting used, real Christmas trees for the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources use these trees to provide effective and economical fish habitat at Carlyle Lake.

Christmas trees can be donated through Jan. 28 at the following locations: Plant Land (located on Old Route 50 east of Breese), Keyesport Boat Ramp, and the Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot located in the West Spillway at Carlyle Lake. All decorations, including garland and tinsel, must be removed. No artificial trees or wreaths.

Every spring, volunteers from various conservation minded organizations and clubs donate their time to help submerge the trees in the lake as fish shelters. These fish shelters provide breeding areas, resting places, and protection. They give young fish much needed living spaces where they can feed on plankton and avoid being preyed upon by larger fish. The protection provided by the trees allow young fish to grow to maturity and ultimately provide more fish for anglers.

If you are interested in volunteering to help place Christmas trees in the lake in the spring, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.