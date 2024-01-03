Highland Around Town - Jan. 3 edition

Noon Friday, Jan. 5, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Send event info via email to lifestyle@bnd.com. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Jan. 4

▪ Diabetes Support Group: Monitoring Glucose — 4 p.m. Sullivan Conference Room, St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes as well as their family members and/or caregivers. Managing and understanding diabetes can be a challenge, so this group provides tools and tips on how to handle the more complex and difficult tasks of diabetes in the context of real life. Those who attend receive support, knowledge and ideas. Held the first Thursday of each month. To register or for more information, contact Lisa Ketchem RN, diabetes patient educator, at 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org. If you are unable to attend the in-person support group or would like an online resource, please join the Facebook group: Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison and Clinton Counties.

Friday, Jan. 5

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Hooked on Fibers — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Jan. 10 thru March 24. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. “Hooked on Fibers: The Art of the Stitch” features rug hooking textile art by Sheri Ahner, and mixed media fiber art by Chris Burton, Liz Davidson and Ana Sumner. The artwork will be available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. O’Town Food Hall and Tap House, 1214 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Speaker at noon from O’Fallon Library. All active and retired federal and postal employees are welcome. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month except for May and December socials. NARFE remains the go-to resource for the federal community. For information, contact James at jbflat2021@gmail.com or call 618-795-5174.

Other area happenings

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Upon Further Reflection — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from Jan. 11 thru April 5. Edward Jones Office of Bobby Lessentine, CFP, 3141 South Grand, St. Louis. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Green Door Art Gallery is pleased to partner with Bobby Lessentine, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, in presenting Upon Further Reflection, a collection of oil and cold wax paintings by Mark Witzling. Join us for the opening reception on Jan. 11. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibit. Please call before visiting during exhibit hours: 314-772-5304. greendoorartgallery.com

▪ Germantown Fire Department annual Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dine in or drive-thru carryout. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits & gravy, cornbread, potatoes, plus juice, coffee and milk. Proceeds benefit GFD Fire Cadets and The Backstoppers.

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.

* * *

Carlyle Lake Christmas Tree Recycling Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be collecting used, real Christmas trees for the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources use these trees to provide effective and economical fish habitat at Carlyle Lake.

Christmas trees can be donated through Jan. 28 at the following locations: Plant Land (located on Old Route 50 east of Breese), Keyesport Boat Ramp, and the Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot located in the West Spillway at Carlyle Lake. All decorations, including garland and tinsel, must be removed. No artificial trees or wreaths.

Every spring, volunteers from various conservation minded organizations and clubs donate their time to help submerge the trees in the lake as fish shelters. These fish shelters provide breeding areas, resting places, and protection. They give young fish much needed living spaces where they can feed on plankton and avoid being preyed upon by larger fish. The protection provided by the trees allow young fish to grow to maturity and ultimately provide more fish for anglers.

If you are interested in volunteering to help place Christmas trees in the lake in the spring, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.