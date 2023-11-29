Highland Around Town - Nov. 29 edition

Noon Friday, Dec. 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Donation Drive — Through Friday, Dec. 1. First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 State Route 143, Highland. Help those less fortunate in our local community during this holiday season. Please drop off your donations for children ages 18 and under at our Highland branch by Friday, Dec. 1. The gifts will be donated to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24-25.) Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates from through Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free peer-to-peer support group for adults with a mental health condition working towards recovery. Every Wednesday. Open the Zoom app and enter 3914844542. For information: kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

Friday, Dec. 1

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Friday, Dec. 1 thru Sunday, Dec. 3

▪ International Gem & Jewelry Show — Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Forget retail; shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers for the largest selection at the lowest prices. Shop from rows and rows of quality jewelry, gemstone, bead, jewelry supply and accessory dealers in a unique marketplace setting. Find something for everyone when you visit America’s favorite jewelry and gemstone marketplace. gatewaycenter.com

Saturday, Dec. 2

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. Snacks provided. Additional dates: Dec. 16 & 30. For more information, please call Bob at 618-476-9228, or Bill at 618-531-1589, or check the web site at trainweb.org/memrc.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Dec. 6

▪ Live at the Sheldon: Rhythmic Strings — 7:30 p.m. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Let texture and rhythm envelope you as a quintet of SLSO string players performs the strumming pizzicato of Jessie Montgomery’s Strum and the playful, Latin-influenced Pasemisí, Pasemisá by Christian Quiñones. Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C major, considered one of his greatest accomplishments, rounds out the evening with its beautiful variations in light, color, and harmony. 314-534-1700 or slso.org.

Other area happenings

▪ Gospel Christmas — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. “At an IN UNISON concert, the energy is electric,” says chorus manager Michelle Byrd. Turn the heat up this season with the soulful stylings St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus, joined by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Wintley Phipps who is known for his powerful bass-baritone voice. slso.org

▪ Heartland Community Chorus presents ‘A Hometown Christmas’ — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. St. Paul Church, 1411 Main St., Highland. The program will get you right into that cozy holiday mood with many Christmas favorites. There will be two beautiful pieces for women’s choir and men’s choir with cello accompaniment, and much more. Your ticket grants you admission to either concert. $15 single tickets are now on sale at the website: heartlandcommunitychorus.org, or see a chorus member. Age 16 and under are free.