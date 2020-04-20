Highland Gold Mining Limited (LON:HGM) Goes Ex-Dividend In 2 Days

It looks like Highland Gold Mining Limited (LON:HGM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 23rd of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of June.

Highland Gold Mining's next dividend payment will be UK£0.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.14 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Highland Gold Mining has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current stock price of £2.182. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Highland Gold Mining's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Highland Gold Mining's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 178% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Highland Gold Mining paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Highland Gold Mining's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Highland Gold Mining's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 57% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past nine years, Highland Gold Mining has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Highland Gold Mining worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Highland Gold Mining from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Highland Gold Mining for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Highland Gold Mining (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).