Highland Gold Mining Limited (LON:HGM): Will The Growth Last?

In December 2018, Highland Gold Mining Limited (LON:HGM) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 41% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 27%. By 2020, we can expect Highland Gold Mining’s bottom line to reach US$79m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of US$56m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Highland Gold Mining. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 3 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of HGM's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, HGM's earnings should reach US$97m, from current levels of US$56m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 10%. EPS reaches $0.27 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $0.15 EPS today. In 2022, HGM's profit margin will have expanded from 18% to 23%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Highland Gold Mining, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

