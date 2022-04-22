Highland High School teacher from Akron charged with sexual battery of student

Police lights

An Akron man who teaches at Highland High School in Medina County was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery involving a student at the school, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said.

Kyle Robert Brooks, who is in his mid 50s, of Hereford Drive in Akron, was taken to the Medina County Jail to await arraignment, according to the sheriff's office and court records.

Brooks was arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media. The department said it is continuing its investigation.

Brooks was arrested after authorities spoke with a student and obtained further information, the sheriff's office said.

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support," Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman said in a statement.

