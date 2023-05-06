Highland Hills Middle School teacher takes plea deal in theft case

May 5—FLOYD COUNTY — A New Albany Floyd County Schools teacher has been asked to resign as part of a plea deal in a theft case.

Highland Hills Middle School teacher David Stone pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge in Floyd Circuit Court his week.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said Stone was charged in March with theft after a school resource officer discovered he stole money from a student fundraiser.

"In this particular case the (school resource officer) was able to find, he believed, the amount of $12,062.75 (was stolen)," Lane said.

Stone was arrested in March and served two days in the Floyd County Jail, Lane said.

As part of the plea deal he will be on probation for 363 days. He also has to pay the school back the money that police said was stolen.

"In this case he was in a position of authority, he was a teacher at the time," Lane said. "...that's a major factor in any plea negotiations. Based on this plea there was a breach of trust and since there was a breach of trust, we didn't want him teaching in Highland Hills in our community. So as part of the plea he has to resign"

The News and Tribune has contacted New Albany Floyd County Schools to see if Stone is still employed.