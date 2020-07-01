Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly dividend on its common stock of $0.0770 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 24, 2020.

The Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the "Manager"). The Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing primarily in the following categories of securities and instruments: (i) floating-rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating-rate investments; (ii) investments in securities or other instruments directly or indirectly secured by real estate (including real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), preferred equity, securities convertible into equity securities and mezzanine debt); and (iii) other instruments, including but not limited to secured and unsecured fixed-rate loans and corporate bonds, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products (including but not limited to mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities), convertible and preferred securities, equities (public and private), and futures and options. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital in a registered fund format. The Fund declares and pays dividends of investment income monthly.

About Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

The Highland Income Fund ("HFRO") (NYSE: HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an adviser on the Highland Capital Management alternative investment platform. Launched in 2000, HFRO aims to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/income-fund.

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (HCMFA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") is an investment adviser on Highland Capital Management's multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform ("Highland"). HCMFA is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). Covering a range of asset classes and strategies, the funds draw on Highland's investment capabilities, which include high-yield credit, public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

Effective May 20, 2019, the Fund changed its name to Highland Income Fund and expanded its investment strategy by removing the Fund's policy of, under normal market circumstances, investing at least 80% of its net assets in floating-rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating-rate instruments. See the March 20, 2019 press release for further details regarding the Fund's name change and expanded investment strategy: "Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund Announces Name Change to Highland Income Fund"