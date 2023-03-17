Highland man charged with first-degree murder in his 3-month-old son’s death

A Highland man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Friday in his infant son’s death.

Dustin B. Shires, 38, is accused of causing injuries to 3-month-old Jameson Shires’ chest and head, which led to his death on Tuesday, March 14, according to authorities.

An attorney is not yet listed for Dustin Shires in the Madison County court record. No court appearances have been scheduled.

Highland emergency services and police officers responded to the Shire residence at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call that a 3-month-old was not breathing, according to a Highland Police Department news release.

Jameson Shires was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland and then to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis by medical helicopter, the release stated. Cardinal Glennon staff pronounced him dead at 6:09 p.m.

The Highland Police Department stated Friday it would not provide additional information about the case.

Dustin Shires remained in custody at the Madison County Jail on Friday afternoon. Circuit Judge Amy Maher set his bail at $3 million.

First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison upon conviction.

The agencies involved in the death investigation included the Highland Police Department, Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office. The St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s office performed the autopsy after the child died in St. Louis.