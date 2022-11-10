Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine

ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week.

Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.

Police said the girl was believed to be with a man, 31-year-old Christopher M. Burgher, at the Hudson Valley 9W Motel on Ulster Avenue in Ulster's Lake Katrine hamlet.

The Hudson Valley 9W Motel in the Lake Katrine section of the town of Ulster.

Ulster police said an investigation found that Burgher had arranged to meet the girl at the motel earlier in the day and had sex with her while there.

When officers went to the motel and tried to make contact with Burgher, he refused their commands to leave the room, and would not communicate with them, police said.

Police said the Kingston/Ulster Emergency Services Unit was activated to assist them, and after several hours Burgher surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Burgher was charged with three counts of second-degree rape, a felony. He was arraigned before Ulster Town Justice Marsha Weiss and sent without bail to Ulster County Jail, pending a future court appearance.

Burgher was initially represented in court by the Ulster County Public Defender's office. An attorney for Burgher could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Highland man accused of raping girl at Hudson Valley 9W Motel