Highland man suspected of trying to steal gas from High Desert Chevron stations

A Highland man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal gas at multiple Chevron stations in the High Desert, authorities said.

On Sunday, Apple Valley deputies were contacted by the owner of several Chevron gas stations in the High Desert. The owner told deputies a vehicle was spotted at several Chevron locations, and the driver appeared to be attempting to steal gas.

One station was at 13302 Ranchero Road in Oak Hills.

The Chevron owner gave deputies a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

At around 10:15 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle matching the suspect description near Navajo and Bear Valley roads. While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a device known to be used in stealing gasoline.

Cesar Arturo Islas, 33, was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center. He was released on Monday, after posting bail.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal if gasoline was stolen and why only Chevron stations were visited by the suspect.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Arlotti at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Highland man suspected of trying to steal gas from Chevron stations