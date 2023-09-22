Highland Park elementary school receives 2nd bomb threat in 2 days
For the second time in two days, a bomb threat was reported regarding a Highland Park elementary school, officials said.
For the second time in two days, a bomb threat was reported regarding a Highland Park elementary school, officials said.
This clever stand-up tool will change the way you garden: Just stick it in, step on the head and twist.
Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.
"Pretty, pretty weird that someone took time out of their day to record what me and my girlfriend were doing." The post Man is weirded out by random stranger recording and uploading private moment in line to TikTok: ‘This is out of hand’ appeared first on In The Know.
BMW will launch a new naming system when it begins rolling out Neue Klasse-based models, according to a report, and SUVs are in for a big change.
Here's a list of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
Don't miss this major deal!
The two-time All-Star helped the Nationals to a World Series title.
You don't have to suffer through another hot night.
I have no regrets.
Niura has developed a pair of earbuds that monitor brain activity and, it claims, can both watch for potential health issues and match music to a user's mood. The founders, Ryan Ahmed, Shahriar Huda, Dang Nguyen, and Authoy Das, had the idea of neuromonitoring during their high school years after their family members grappled with brain health issues. Ahmed, Niura's CTO, tells TechCrunch that after his father suffered a brain aneurysm, he and his co-founders realized a lack of early detection resources could make it difficult for people like Ahmed's father to prepare themselves for "undetected neurological threats."
This deal won't last long.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
What you need to know about the newest chapter of the "John Wick" universe.
"I was listening to a story about a guy from Edinburgh getting stood up on a date and I was thinking to myself, 'My God, that's actually pretty sad, who would do such a thing?' Then, at the back of my mind, I was like, 'Wait a second...'" The post He went viral for filming himself getting stood up on a date. 2 years later, he says he made the whole thing up appeared first on In The Know.
Here are the best accessories to buy for the Xbox Series X and S, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.
Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."