Highland Park elementary school receives 2nd bomb threat in 2 days

In The Know by Yahoo

"I was listening to a story about a guy from Edinburgh getting stood up on a date and I was thinking to myself, 'My God, that's actually pretty sad, who would do such a thing?' Then, at the back of my mind, I was like, 'Wait a second...'" The post He went viral for filming himself getting stood up on a date. 2 years later, he says he made the whole thing up appeared first on In The Know.