Highland Park To End Proof Of Vaccine Requirement On Feb. 14

HIGHLAND PARK, IL — Mayor Nancy Rotering said she will not seek to extend her order requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at local bars and restaurants.

The mayor's emergency declaration and the supplemental emergency order making vaccination mandatory for indoor dining will be allowed to expire at the conclusion of Monday's City Council meeting, city officials announced Friday.

Rotering and councilmembers have determined that the proof-of-vaccine requirement is no longer needed due to declines in the the positivity rate and number of new COVID-19 infections, the mayor told Patch.

"We greatly appreciate our partnership with our Highland Park restaurants as we have continued to worked together to keep the public safe during the COVID pandemic," Rotering said in an email, "and we still urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so in an effort to protect themselves and our community."

City staff cited statewide data showing the percentage of available beds in intensive care units has risen to 20 percent from a low of 8 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients who require ICU dropped by more than 60 percent since last month's peak, which was driven by the highly transmissible and antibody-evading omicron variant.

The City Council endorsed Rotering's emergency orders Dec. 29 in a 6-1 vote. On Jan. 25, councilmembers voted 5-2 to extend the mayor's emergency authority, at least until Monday's scheduled meeting.

Other proof-of-vaccination requirements — such as those in Chicago, Cook County, Evanston, Oak Park and Skokie — have been imposed by local health departments.

The authority for the mayor of Highland Park's order, on the other hand, comes from the declaration of a local state of emergency and subsequent emergency orders.

Those orders can include curfews, business closures or price caps on goods and services, according to amendments adopted during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials in Chicago have indicated the city's proof-of-vaccination requirement could end along with most local and statewide indoor mask mandates at the end of the month.

This article originally appeared on the Highland Park Patch