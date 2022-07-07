Highland Park gunman confessed to July 4th shooting, considered 2nd massacre in Madison, police say

After a judge ordered accused Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo III held without bail at a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors and police in the Chicago suburb said Crimo had confessed to shooting dozens of people during Monday's Fourth of July parade and had driven to Wisconsin afterward and contemplated a second mass shooting in Madison. The gunman killed at least seven people — the seventh victim was identified Wednesday as Eduardo Uvaldo, 69 — and some of his other two dozen victims are still hospitalized in critical condition.

After fleeing the scene of Monday's massacre disguised as a woman, Crimo, 21, went to his mother's house, took her car, and drove 135 miles to Madison, Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference. In Madison, he saw another Independence Day celebration and "seriously contemplated" firing on it with a second semiautomatic rifle, but instead he drove back to Illinois, where he was arrested, Covelli said. It isn't clear yet why Crimo decided not to murder more people in Madison, he added, but it could be because he hadn't done enough planning.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said that once arrested, Crimo voluntarily confessed to the Highland Park shootings, even after being read his Miranda rights. Crimo reportedly said he fired three full 30-round magazines at the crowd, and 83 spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. He will face at least seven counts of first degree murder and other charges, Rinehart said, and if convicted, Crimo will spend his life in prison with no hope of parole.

