Highland Park man arrested for allegedly shooting at family member

HIGHLAND PARK – A 28-year-old borough man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a family member earlier his month.

Jakil Bryant was arrested without incident Thursday in the Dayton section of South Brunswick, Highland Park Police Capt. Jose Curbelo said.

Police said details on the charges against Bryant were forthcoming.

Bryant allegedly shot a handgun at a family member inside a Highland Park apartment on Feb. 15 while there were several adults and children present, police said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, police said.

Detectives from the Highland Park Police Department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit along with members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force worked together to located and arrest Bryant, Curbelo said.

