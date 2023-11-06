Highland Park mass shooter’s father takes plea deal after son’s July 4th massacre

The father of the Illinois 4th July parade mass shooting suspect has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors relating to his son’s gun license.

Robert Crimo Jr. entered his plea on Monday morning as part of a deal with prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, and as part of his plea deal will be sentenced to 60 days in jail and 2 years probation. He’ll also be required to complete 100 hours of community service, give up his Firearm Owners’ Identification Card, and to surrender any weapons he currently owns.

His son, Robert Crimo III, killed seven people at a 2022 4th July shooting in Highland Park, a suburban city north of Chicago.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 3

Prosecutors are arguing that the elder Crimo ignored warning signs that his son was a danger to the public. They have accused him of cogsigning for his son to acquire a gun license in 2019, even though the younger Crimo allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” just months prior.

When police searched his house after the initial threat, the found 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword, but ultimately did not find probable cause to arrest him at the time.

Crimo had maintained that he had done nothing wrong prior to his guilty plea.