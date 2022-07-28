Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted on 117 counts

The 21-year-old man accused of opening fire into the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July parade was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 21 counts of first-degree murder, three for each victim he allegedly killed.

Robert Crimo III also faces 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

“I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement. “Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today.”

Crimo allegedly perched on top of a building and fired down below into the crowd with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Kevin McCarthy, 37; and Irina McCarthy, 35.

More than 30 others were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who has been paralyzed from the waist down.

After the shooting, Crimo fled the scene disguised as a woman, according to police, and was taken into custody almost eight hours later.

Officials still have not publicly identified a motive for the massacre.

If convicted on first-degree murder charges, Crimo faces up to life in prison. He is due back in court on Aug. 3.